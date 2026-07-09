Liberia: KRTTI Graduates 183 Teachers With B - and C-Certificates

Margibi County — The Kakata Rural Teacher Training Institute (KRTTI) in Kakata, Margibi County, has graduated 183 teachers, including 122 B-Certificate graduates trained for junior secondary schools, 51 C-Certificate graduates prepared for primary schools, and 10 Cohort 14 trainees who completed all graduation requirements.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony over the weekend, KRTTI Director Madam Sorna F. Sherif described the occasion as a historic milestone for the institution.

"This institute proudly celebrates the graduation of teachers from both the B-Certificate (Junior Secondary) and C-Certificate (Primary) programs during one ceremony. This achievement is the first in recent times and represents an important milestone in our institutional growth and continued contribution to strengthening Liberia's education system," Madam Sherif said.

She noted that KRTTI has remained a pillar of teacher education in Liberia for decades, producing thousands of teachers who continue to serve classrooms across the country.

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"Through periods of stability, civil conflict, national recovery, and educational reform, this institution has remained steadfast in its mission to prepare competent and dedicated teachers for our schools," she said.

According to Madam Sherif, KRTTI's history is one of resilience, sacrifice, and hope.

"Every graduating class has contributed to strengthening our education system, particularly in underserved and rural communities where qualified teachers are most needed. We are proud of this legacy and remain committed to building upon it for generations to come," she added.

The KRTTI Director expressed appreciation to Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah for what she described as her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to improving teacher education in Liberia.

She praised the minister for leading the review, revision, and alignment of the Early Childhood Education (ECE), C-Certificate, and B-Certificate curricula with the university credit system.

"Since the establishment of the Rural Teacher Training Institutes in the 1960s, this achievement has only now been realized under Dr. Jallah's leadership," she said.

Sherif explained that the reform now allows graduates of the Rural Teacher Training Institutes to earn university-recognized credits, enabling them to continue their education without starting over.

"This is a transformational step in strengthening the teaching profession in Liberia," she noted.

She also welcomed the Ministry of Education's ongoing efforts to establish an Early Childhood Education program at the RTTIs, saying the initiative would expand opportunities for quality teacher preparation.

Another major achievement under Minister Jallah, she said, was the expansion of the B-Certificate Program to the Webbo Rural Teacher Training Institute (WRTTI) and Zorzor Rural Teacher Training Institute (ZRTTI).

According to Sherif, the expansion will allow KRTTI to focus on serving its original seven counties, including Margibi, Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Gbarpolu, and River Cess.

She further thanked Deputy Ministers Amos Fully, Nyekeh Forkpah, and Thomas Parker, Assistant Minister for Teacher Education Clifford Konah Jr., Bureau of Teacher Education Directors Saywallah S. Jallah and Preeta Sorpon, as well as the directors of WRTTI and ZRTTI, for their support.

Sherif also praised KRTTI's faculty and staff for their dedication. "Every department--from academics and administration to finance, procurement, ICT, maintenance, security, agriculture, transportation, health services, the library, and the kitchen--has contributed meaningfully to the achievements we celebrate today," she said.

She acknowledged the leadership of the B- and C-Certificate academic programs headed by Sheku S. Dakoi and M. Darh Kleekpo, the Business Office led by Justine H. Fayombo Sr., the Human Resource Office headed by Rev. Samuel Saywhean, and other departmental leaders.

The Director also recognized development partners, including the Education Development Center (EDC), Mastercard Foundation, WE-CARE Foundation, UMOVEMENT, Peace Corps Liberia, Save the Children, UNICEF, The Carter Center, and Learning Scoop.

She said their support in curriculum development, professional training, instructional materials, infrastructure improvement, gender-responsive education, and student support has significantly strengthened teacher education in Liberia.

Madam Sherif disclosed that KRTTI admitted nearly 250 trainees during the 2024-2026 academic period, one of the highest enrollments in its history.

"While this growth placed considerable pressure on our instructional and residential facilities, it also demonstrated the growing confidence Liberians have in the quality of teacher education provided at KRTTI. Through teamwork, dedication, and careful planning, we successfully overcame these challenges," she said.

Madam Sherif reaffirmed KRTTI's commitment to providing quality, tuition-free teacher education through the support of the Government of Liberia.

She commended both the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Ministry of Education for their continued investment in teacher development.

According to her, KRTTI is undergoing significant transformation, including the refurbishment of classrooms, upgrading of the library and clinic, strengthening agricultural activities, and improving professionalism across the institution.

She also disclosed that the Government of Liberia allocated US$200,000 to each Rural Teacher Training Institute for priority infrastructure projects.

"KRTTI elected to renovate the faculty residential quarters, which had deteriorated significantly over the years. This project is currently underway and will greatly improve staff welfare and institutional sustainability," she said.

Madam Sherif noted that despite these achievements the institution still faces several challenges, including the need for salary adjustments for employees, renovation and maintenance of facilities, modern teaching and learning materials, updated textbooks, computers, laptops, tablets, ICT equipment, a reliable institutional vehicle, science laboratory rehabilitation, solar energy installation, and sustainable water supply.

She also commended the graduating class for renovating and tiling the institute's Student Center.

"Their generosity and sense of ownership demonstrate their love for this institution, and future generations of trainees will benefit from their contribution," she said.

Madam Sherif reminded them that graduation marks the beginning--not the end--of their professional journey.

"You are now ambassadors of KRTTI and representatives of the teaching profession. Wherever you serve, demonstrate integrity, professionalism, competence, compassion, and patriotism. Your classrooms will shape the future of Liberia," she urged.

She emphasized that teaching is more than an occupation. "Every profession begins with a teacher. The doctors who heal our sick, the lawyers who uphold justice, the engineers who build our infrastructure, the scientists who advance innovation, and the leaders who govern our nation all first sat in the classroom of a teacher," she said.

She continued, "Teachers shape character, inspire dreams, nurture values, and unlock human potential. The quality of any country's education system can never rise above the quality of its teachers."

Also, serving as guest speaker, Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye Sr. told the graduates that the ceremony represented more than the awarding of certificates.

"This is a celebration of purpose, responsibility, and the beginning of a lifelong commitment to shaping the future of our nation through education," Senator Moye said.

He acknowledged the sacrifices graduates made to reach the milestone. "Many of you traveled long distances, overcame financial constraints, balanced family responsibilities, and endured moments of uncertainty. Today, your determination has brought you to this proud milestone," he said.

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Speaking on the theme, "The Contribution of Teachers Towards the Building of a Civilized and Democratic Nation," Senator Moye stressed that no nation can rise above the quality of its teachers.

He said a civilized nation is measured not only by its infrastructure or economic growth but by values such as justice, accountability, compassion, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to the common good.

"Likewise, democracy is not sustained simply through elections; it depends on informed citizens who think critically, participate responsibly, and respect the rights and opinions of others. At the center of all these values stands the teacher," he said.

He described teachers as builders of human capital and architects of character, Moye noted that every profession begins with educators.

"History reminds us that societies which invest in teachers transform their nations. Communities that prioritize education build stronger institutions, reduce poverty, promote innovation, and strengthen democratic governance. The lesson is clear: where teachers thrive, nations progress," he said.

He encouraged the graduates to recognize the influence they will have in shaping future generations.

He noted, "The impact of a teacher extends far beyond lesson plans and examinations. Every interaction with a learner helps shape beliefs, attitudes, ambitions, and values.

"When a teacher encourages curiosity, a scientist is born. When a teacher promotes honesty, a principled public servant emerges. When a teacher teaches respect and tolerance, a peaceful society is strengthened. When a teacher develops independent thinking, democracy grows," he said.

"This is why teaching has always been regarded as one of the noblest professions," Senator Moye noted.