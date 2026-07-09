Liberia: Sister Mary Laurence Browne Urges Liberians to Embrace Responsibility, Stop Insults and Prepare Future Generations

Monrovia — A foundational pillar of Liberian education and a national heroine known for her lifelong commitment to discipline, peace and academic excellence, Sister Mary Laurence Browne has called on Liberians to embrace respectful living, personal responsibility and a renewed commitment to shaping a better future for the country.

Speaking as guest speaker at the graduation exercise of the K-2 Class of the New Hope Academy in the New Hope Community, Peace Island, Paynesville, outside Monrovia, on Saturday, July 4, Sister Browne challenged Liberians to move away from a culture of insults, anger, blame and condemnation, stressing that the country's future depends on the values being demonstrated before children today.

Sister Browne, who addressed parents, teachers, administrators and graduates during the ceremony, said Liberia has spent too much time focusing on criticizing others while failing to examine personal actions and responsibilities.

She warned that children are closely observing the behavior of adults and will eventually reproduce the examples they see in society.

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"We spent too much of our time insulting one another. We spent too much of our time getting angry sometimes about things that we really do not know much about. We spent too much of our time condemning others and we spent too much of our time shaking responsibilities, pointing fingers. It is easy for us to see the corruption in our brother's eyes, in our sister's eyes, and forget the corruption we are practicing," Sister Browne said.

The renowned educator told the gathering that Liberia must begin focusing on the future rather than constantly using the country's history of civil conflict as an explanation for present challenges.

According to Sister Browne, more than two decades have passed since Liberia emerged from the era of violent conflict, and citizens must now concentrate on building a society founded on hope, responsibility and positive values.

She cautioned that children graduating from kindergarten are already forming perceptions based on what they see around them, emphasizing that adults have a responsibility to demonstrate the behaviors they want future generations to adopt.

"They are watching us, they are observing us. What they see, they copy. If it is not good, they will copy it, and we cannot always use the excuse of war. It is over two decades now since we got away from guns firing everywhere. We must think about the future, we must live in hope, and we must realize that the future, although in God's hands, we remain God's instruments," Sister Browne said.

Sister Browne further emphasized that every child is valuable and represents a critical part of Liberia's future, urging parents, teachers and citizens to take seriously the responsibility of preparing young people for leadership.

She stated that children must be equipped not only academically but also morally, socially and emotionally because they will eventually inherit the responsibility of leading the country.

The educator noted that the graduation ceremony was not only about celebrating the completion of an academic stage but also about recognizing the larger responsibility society has toward children.

She said the ten graduates of the K-2 Class may not remember the details of the ceremony many years from now, but the lessons adults provide through their actions will remain significant.

"It is about education, it is about the children, it is about the future. These children are the hope of Liberia. They are also the hope of the world. How we prepare them now will make all the difference in 10 years, in 15 years and in 50 years," she said.

Sister Browne also highlighted the important role teachers play in national development, describing educators as the foundation upon which every other profession is built.

She acknowledged the contributions of doctors, lawyers and other professionals but argued that teachers remain central because they shape the minds and character of future generations.

According to her, teachers must go beyond classroom instruction and help students develop values, discipline and a sense of responsibility toward society.

"The teachers stand at the crossroads. The teachers are the most important professionals in any society. Yes, I know that we have doctors, lawyers, and many parents want their children to be doctors and lawyers. Those are prestigious professions, and they are all needed, but it is the teachers who lay the foundation, who motivate the students to want to live a better life and to want to give to society," Sister Browne said.

She also urged Liberians to appreciate the country's blessings rather than constantly comparing Liberia with other nations.

Sister Browne observed that while Liberia faces numerous challenges, citizens must avoid the habit of only focusing on negative issues while ignoring the country's strengths and opportunities.

She encouraged young Liberians to develop love for themselves, their country and lifelong learning.

"Some many Africans lost their lives trying to get into those places. There is a reason why God made us Liberians. We are gifted like any other group of people in the world. It is important that we impress that upon our children. From kindergarten, they must learn to love themselves, love their country and love learning," she said.

Meanwhile, Proprietor of New Hope Academy, Rev. Augustine S. Arkoi, thanked parents for their continued investment in the education of their children, describing education as one of the greatest investments families can make.

Rev. Arkoi said empowering children through quality education is essential to creating responsible citizens capable of contributing to Liberia's development.

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"Investing in a child's education is one of the greatest investments anyone can make. When we empower our children and provide them with quality education, they grow into responsible citizens," Rev. Arkoi said.

He added that the institution remains committed to supporting education advocacy and addressing challenges affecting schools as part of efforts to contribute to national development.

"We believe that education is the foundation for building a stronger and more prosperous Liberia," Rev. Arkoi stated.

During the ceremony, Sister Browne congratulated the graduates, teachers, school administration and Rev. Arkoi for their commitment to sustaining the vision of New Hope Academy.

She encouraged teachers to remain dedicated to their profession and continuously evaluate their impact on students, reminding them that the lessons they provide extend far beyond academic materials.

"Each day as you teach a child, ask yourself: have I done my best? Is this my best? How would I like to see this child perform in 10 years, in 15 years, in 20 years? Some of the people we criticize today were in our classrooms. How did we help with their formation? It is important, and please never give up. Trust God, and He will see us through," Sister Browne added.