Liberia: Businessman William Dewalt Highlights 26 Years of Building Successful Liberian Business

8 July 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — For more than 26 years, Liberian businessman William DeWalt has steadily built a reputation in the country's clearing and forwarding industry, growing from an employee in the private shipping sector to the owner of successful logistics businesses.

DeWalt began his career in 2000 with a private shipping company, where he gained years of practical experience before establishing Lemu's Clearing and Forwarding Services.

Through dedication, discipline, and strategic investment, he has developed the company into a recognized Liberian-owned enterprise serving individuals, businesses, and international clients.

According to DeWalt, his business journey has been entirely within the private sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He has never served in government, explaining that every stage of his company's growth has been financed through personal investment and commercial banking facilities rather than public resources.

To expand his operations, DeWalt secured commercial loanstotalling US$1.55 million from Ecobank Liberia and the International Bank (IB), using his personal property as collateral.

He said the financing enabled the company to increase its capacity, improve operations, and create additional employment opportunities for Liberians.

Employee welfare remains one of the company's priorities

DeWalt said Lemu's Clearing and Forwarding Services regularly provides financial assistance for workers requiring medical treatment, often covering medical expenses directly.

He noted that the company has supported employees facing serious health challenges and emergencies, reflecting its commitment to the well-being of its workforce.

He also praised his employees for their loyalty, professionalism, and dedication, describing them as the driving force behind the company's success over the years.

He reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining a safe, respectful, and productive workplace while continuing to invest in the growth of the business.

A supporter of the national development agenda, DeWalt believes Liberia's economic transformation will be driven by a vibrant private sector.

DeWalt noted, that local entrepreneurs have a critical role to play in creating jobs, attracting investment, and expanding economic opportunities for Liberians.

Looking ahead, DeWalt said he remains focused on strengthening his businesses, delivering quality clearing and forwarding services, and contributing to Liberia's economic growth through sustained private sector investment and responsible corporate leadership.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.