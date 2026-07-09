Liberia: Businessman William Dewalt Highlights 26 Years of Building Successful Liberian Business

Monrovia — For more than 26 years, Liberian businessman William DeWalt has steadily built a reputation in the country's clearing and forwarding industry, growing from an employee in the private shipping sector to the owner of successful logistics businesses.

DeWalt began his career in 2000 with a private shipping company, where he gained years of practical experience before establishing Lemu's Clearing and Forwarding Services.

Through dedication, discipline, and strategic investment, he has developed the company into a recognized Liberian-owned enterprise serving individuals, businesses, and international clients.

According to DeWalt, his business journey has been entirely within the private sector.

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He has never served in government, explaining that every stage of his company's growth has been financed through personal investment and commercial banking facilities rather than public resources.

To expand his operations, DeWalt secured commercial loanstotalling US$1.55 million from Ecobank Liberia and the International Bank (IB), using his personal property as collateral.

He said the financing enabled the company to increase its capacity, improve operations, and create additional employment opportunities for Liberians.

Employee welfare remains one of the company's priorities

DeWalt said Lemu's Clearing and Forwarding Services regularly provides financial assistance for workers requiring medical treatment, often covering medical expenses directly.

He noted that the company has supported employees facing serious health challenges and emergencies, reflecting its commitment to the well-being of its workforce.

He also praised his employees for their loyalty, professionalism, and dedication, describing them as the driving force behind the company's success over the years.

He reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining a safe, respectful, and productive workplace while continuing to invest in the growth of the business.

A supporter of the national development agenda, DeWalt believes Liberia's economic transformation will be driven by a vibrant private sector.

DeWalt noted, that local entrepreneurs have a critical role to play in creating jobs, attracting investment, and expanding economic opportunities for Liberians.

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Looking ahead, DeWalt said he remains focused on strengthening his businesses, delivering quality clearing and forwarding services, and contributing to Liberia's economic growth through sustained private sector investment and responsible corporate leadership.