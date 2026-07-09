Liberia: Phebe Union Leaders Freed On Bond

-As Criminal Case Moves to Court

GBARNGA, Bong County, July 8, 2026 - Three leaders of the Phebe Hospital Workers' Union, arrested in connection with the ongoing labor crisis that has disrupted healthcare services at one of Liberia's largest referral hospitals, were on Wednesday released from detention on a promissory bond by the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court as criminal proceedings against them continue.

Those released are the union's president, Moses D.N. Davis, hospital mortician Peter Yallah, and driver James Sumo.

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Their release followed the intervention of the Liberia National Health Workers Union, led by its Vice President for Operations, Rev. Simon A. Morris, along with their legal counsel, who secured the bond pending further court hearings.

The court approved a promissory bond backed by four sureties Moses G. Dwee, M. Emmanuel D. Waisakollie, Michael H. Thomas, and Obediah Karmue who guaranteed that the defendants would appear before the court whenever required or face legal consequences.

The criminal case stems from a protracted labor dispute between Phebe Hospital's management and aggrieved workers, a standoff that has significantly disrupted medical services at the referral hospital and heightened concerns over healthcare delivery in Bong County and neighboring counties.

According to the writ of arrest signed by Stipendiary Magistrate Atty. Richard M. Dafuwah, the case originated from a complaint filed by the Republic of Liberia through Ruth Dweh and Dr. Minnie Sankawulo-Ricks, the hospital's Medical Director, acting on behalf of the institution and its employees.

The prosecution alleges that between January and July 6, 2026, the defendants repeatedly engaged in actions that created panic and unrest within the hospital, leaving administrators, healthcare professionals, and other employees working under what it described as an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

Court documents further allege that the accused organized strike actions that obstructed the normal operations of the hospital by preventing employees from performing their official duties and threatening those who attempted to work.

Prosecutors also accuse the three men of making repeated death threats against hospital personnel, allegations they contend constitute terroristic threats under Liberia's Penal Law.

Additional charges include disorderly conduct, with the prosecution alleging that the defendants created public disturbances through threats, insults, and conduct that caused widespread alarm.

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The complaint also alleges threats to burn the hospital during the industrial action.

The writ further accuses the defendants of participating in rioting and the vandalism of hospital property during the labor dispute. Prosecutors are also seeking restitution for money they allege was stolen during the incidents.

Based on the allegations, the defendants have been formally charged with physical obstruction of government function, rioting, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct.

The prosecution is asking the court to impose penalties consistent with Liberian law if the charges are proven.

The case is expected to continue before the Gbarnga City Magisterial Court in the coming days as the legal process unfolds.

Meanwhile, the labor dispute at Phebe Hospital remains unresolved, with the industrial action continuing to affect the delivery of critical healthcare services.

The prolonged standoff has intensified calls from residents, health advocates, and local leaders for urgent intervention to restore normal operations at one of the country's most important referral hospitals.