East Africa: Uganda Joins Invictus Community, Set to Debut At Birmingham 2027 Games

Uganda has become the 26th nation to join the Invictus Community, making it only the second African country to join the global initiative and confirming its participation in the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

The announcement was made during the Invictus Games Foundation (IGF) conversation, From Policy to Practice, alongside an international panel of ministers responsible for veterans' affairs. The development marks another milestone in the Foundation's strategy to expand its global movement and enable more wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans to use sport as a pathway to recovery.

The Foundation said its decision followed an exploratory visit to Uganda last year, during which it was impressed by the resilience, determination and camaraderie within the country's military community. The visit also identified opportunities to strengthen rehabilitation programmes by introducing sport-based recovery initiatives.

A follow-up visit to London in November 2025 by a Ugandan delegation enabled officials to learn from more than a decade of experience in the United Kingdom and explore how sport can become an integral part of rehabilitation and long-term recovery for personnel injured during military service.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

To support the initiative, the Invictus Games Foundation has awarded Uganda an initial development grant of £15,000. The funding will provide essential sports equipment and help establish the country's first recovery activities, creating opportunities for wounded, injured and sick service personnel to rebuild confidence, reconnect with others and rediscover purpose beyond injury.

Welcoming Uganda into the global network, Invictus Games Foundation Chief Executive Officer Rob Owen said the country's admission reflected the Foundation's commitment to expanding recovery opportunities to nations where they are needed most.

"We are delighted to welcome Uganda into the Invictus Community as our 26th member nation. This is our strategy in action."

"Our ambition is to bring the Invictus Games Foundation's approach to recovery to nations where it can make the greatest difference. Uganda has shown a real commitment to supporting its wounded, injured and sick service personnel, and together we will help create further opportunities for recovery that will benefit individuals, families and communities."

"We hope this is only the beginning--not just for Uganda, but for the wider region. By demonstrating the power of sport to support recovery, we can inspire others across Africa and continue building a movement founded on respect for the unconquered human spirit."

Uganda's Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, said joining the Invictus Community represents a significant milestone in strengthening rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for military personnel injured in the line of duty.

He said the partnership demonstrates Uganda's commitment to servicemen and women who have sacrificed while defending the country and participating in regional peace support and counter-terrorism missions.

"This milestone reflects our shared commitment to wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have sacrificed greatly in service to our nation."

Kiwanuka noted that Uganda has veterans who sustained injuries during the country's liberation struggles as well as in peace support and counter-terrorism operations across the continent, including in Somalia.

He revealed that the Invictus Games Foundation has already visited the Mubende Defence Forces Rehabilitation and Vocational Centre, where it donated sports equipment to support rehabilitation through sport.

"We are honoured to join a network that recognizes the transformative power of sport in rehabilitation, recovery, resilience and reintegration."

The minister said Uganda appreciates the Foundation's confidence in partnering with the country to develop sustainable programmes for veterans and serving personnel.

He added that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to the partnership during a meeting with the Invictus Games Foundation leadership in Kampala on October 10, 2025.

"This partnership affirms our belief that those who have borne the burdens of service deserve every opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity, purpose and hope. They are our living heroes."

Kiwanuka described Uganda's admission as the first East African nation to formally engage with the Invictus Games Foundation as both an honour and a responsibility.

He said the country looks forward to learning from other member nations while sharing its own experiences in supporting wounded service personnel.

The minister thanked President Museveni for his leadership and commended the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for championing Uganda's entry into the Invictus Community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Sport Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also recognised the contribution of the UPDF leadership, government agencies and other stakeholders who helped make the partnership possible.

"Together, we will strengthen support systems so that no service member walks the path of recovery alone."

Kiwanuka reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to the values of courage, resilience, respect and service that define the Invictus movement and confirmed that the country will compete at the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

Uganda's debut will coincide with what organisers expect to be the largest edition of the Invictus Games in terms of participating nations.

Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 Chief Executive Officer Helen Helliwell welcomed Uganda's participation.

"We are delighted that Team Uganda will make their Games debut at the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 as they become the 26th nation to join the Invictus Community."

"We are proud to be delivering what will be the biggest Invictus Games to date in terms of participating nations. We look forward to giving Uganda a warm welcome to Birmingham as part of their Invictus journey."