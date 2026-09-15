Uganda: General Muhoozi Reinstates Uganda's Participation in 2027 Invictus Games

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has reinstated Uganda's participation in the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom, following clarification from Buckingham Palace on the position of King Charles III.

The decision follows a telephone conversation between Gen Muhoozi and Sir Clive Alderton K.C.V.O., the Principal Private Secretary to King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

According to the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), Sir Alderton conveyed the King's position that he had no objection to Uganda taking part in the games and encouraged the military to proceed with preparations for the event.

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"King Charles III was moved by General Kainerugaba's sensitive consideration of the King's opinion on the upcoming Invictus Games organised by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex," Col Chris Magezi, the Acting Director of Defence Public Information, said in a statement on Monday.

Sir Alderton reportedly told Gen Muhoozi that the King had no objection to Uganda's participation, providing clarification on an issue that had earlier prompted the CDF to announce Uganda's withdrawal from the games.

Gen Muhoozi welcomed the clarification and said preparations for Uganda's participation in the competition would resume.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded, injured and sick serving military personnel and veterans to compete in adaptive sports.

Uganda joined the Invictus Games this year as the 26th participating nation, becoming the first East African country to take part in the international sporting event.

However, Uganda's participation was thrown into uncertainty last week after Gen Muhoozi announced that the UPDF would withdraw from the 2027 games, citing the need to protect Uganda's close relationship with the British Monarchy.

The withdrawal followed communication from Buckingham Palace which, according to the UPDF, described the Invictus Games as a private charity organisation rather than an official initiative of the British Royal Family.

Gen Muhoozi subsequently said Uganda would not want its participation to be interpreted as opposition to King Charles III, whom he said Uganda deeply respects.

The latest communication clears the way for the UPDF to resume preparations for the Birmingham games, with the military expected to proceed with plans to send a Ugandan team to the competition.