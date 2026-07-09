Nigeria: Burna Boy to Perform At First-Ever World Cup Final Halftime Show

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy will join a star-studded lineup featuring Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna and BTS at the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

FIFA announced on Wednesday that the historic 11-minute performance will take place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Justin Bieber will co-headline the show alongside Madonna, Shakira and South Korean pop group BTS.

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"The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world," said Justin Bieber.

The lineup also includes acclaimed Venezuelan conductor and New York Philharmonic music director Gustavo Dudamel, as well as the Webby Award-winning PS22 Chorus performing with British rock band Coldplay.

"The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together. To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don't take lightly. I'm honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world," added Burna Boy.

The halftime show will be the first in FIFA World Cup final history, adopting the entertainment format popularised by the NFL's Super Bowl.

Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at expanding access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the event would use football's biggest stage to promote education.

"When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world," Infantino said.