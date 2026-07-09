Nigeria: Govt Unveils Coordinated Offensive Against Drug Cartels, Moves to Expand Treatment, Rehabilitation

· Akume says Tinubu committed to protecting Nigerians from drug abuse as Marwa pushes national action plan

·UNODC, health ministry demand measurable outcomes

The federal government on Wednesday reaffirmed its resolve to dismantle drug trafficking networks, curb the growing menace of substance abuse, and expand access to treatment and rehabilitation.

The government declared that Nigeria could not achieve sustainable development while its youth remained vulnerable to illicit drugs.

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The renewed commitment was made by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, at the opening of National Drug Use Summit in Abuja.

Top government officials, security agencies, development partners, and civil society groups gathered at the forum to chart a coordinated national response to drug use and trafficking.

Represented by Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Adamu Kana, Akume said the administration of President Bola Tinubu remained firmly committed to preventing illicit drug use, dismantling trafficking syndicates, and strengthening rehabilitation programmes across the country.

He stated, "On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to every initiative aimed at preventing illicit drug use, dismantling trafficking networks, expanding access to treatment and rehabilitation, and promoting the wellbeing of all Nigerians."

He stressed that the growing threat posed by illicit drugs demanded urgent national attention, warning that no nation can attain sustainable development while its young population was trapped by substance abuse.

Akume said, "No nation can achieve sustainable development when its young population is threatened by drug abuse and addiction.

"No society can attain lasting peace and prosperity when criminal networks engaged in illicit trafficking continue to undermine its institutions and exploit its vulnerabilities."

He added that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the federal government was strengthening institutions, promoting mental health, empowering young people, and building resilient communities to confront emerging social challenges.

The summit, themed, "Addressing Illicit Drug Use and Trafficking: A Call to National Action," was jointly organised by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

In his welcome address, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (retd.), said the gathering was designed to mobilise a comprehensive National Action Plan capable of addressing Nigeria's evolving drug problem through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

Marwa said the complexity of the drug challenge had outgrown the capacity of any single institution, making stronger collaboration imperative.

He stated, "The scale of this challenge demands a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response, one that mobilises every stakeholder--government institutions, communities, families, development partners, the private sector, religious and traditional leaders, civil society and the media."

According to him, the proposed National Action Plan would strengthen prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, policy implementation, data collection and community resilience.

Highlighting the agency's recent achievements, Marwa disclosed that the NDLEA arrested 29,262 suspects over the last 18 months, seized 5.3 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs with an estimated street value exceeding N1.5 trillion, and secured 5,225 convictions.

He also revealed the agency conducted 6,645 drug prevention sensitisation programmes across schools, markets, worship centres, workplaces, correctional facilities and communities, reaching nearly five million Nigerians.

In addition, he said 13,508 persons battling substance use disorders received counselling, treatment and rehabilitation through the agency's 31 rehabilitation centres nationwide.

Marwa highlighted the launch of the Alternative Development Initiative, designed to help cannabis farmers transition from illicit cultivation to legitimate agricultural enterprises and other sustainable sources of livelihood.

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, cautioned against allowing the summit to become another policy discussion without tangible results.

Pate stated, "The measure of this summit will not be the communique. It will be the number of young people who choose not to start drugs.

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"It will be the number of patients who sleep without pain. It will be the number of families restored."

He pledged the ministry's commitment to coordinating national efforts.

Similarly, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime called for concrete implementation of Nigeria's drug control commitments.

Speaking on behalf of UNODC Country Representative, Mr. Cheikh Toure, Dr. Akanidomo Ibanga described the summit as an opportunity to translate commitments into practical and measurable action.

He stated that Nigeria's changing drug landscape, characterised by emerging psychoactive substances and shifting patterns of abuse, required evidence-based interventions backed by strong collaboration among government agencies, civil society and development partners.

The National Drug Use Summit drew participants from ministries, departments and agencies, the military, security services, international development organisations, non-governmental organisations, and civil society groups as stakeholders sought to strengthen Nigeria's response to illicit drug use and trafficking.