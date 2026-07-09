Gambia: Dangote Pledges U.S.$2 Billion Strategic Investment Partnership for Gambia

9 July 2026
The Point (Banjul)

Africa's wealthiest man Alhaji Aliko Dangote has pledged US$2 billion strategic investment partnership with The Gambia.

The announcement followed a meeting at State House in Banjul, where President Barrow received Alhaji Dangote, President and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, on the margins of the African Caucus 2026 Meetings hosted by The Gambia.

The engagement culminated in a landmark commitment to two transformative projects: the establishment of a 250-megawatt solar power plant and the development of a modern fuel tank farm to strengthen national fuel storage and supply security.

The Barrow Administration remains committed to championing intra-African trade and investment and to welcoming serious investors into the Gambian economy.

Barrow receives IMF African Dept's new Country Director Zeine Zeidane

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