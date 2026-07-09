Gambia: Barrow Receives IMF African Dept's New Country Director Zeine Zeidane

Africa's policymakers, experts and private sector leaders have converged in Banjul to set the agenda for Africa's economic growth.

In recognition of the tremendous prosperity in The Gambia's socio-economic sectors, President Adama Barrow received several leaders at the State House. The latest is the African Department at the International Monetary Fund's New Country Director, Mr Zeine Zeidane.

President Barrow congratulated him in his new position and thanked them to choosing The Gambia to host the Africa Caucus 2026.

Mr Zeine Zeidane, congratulated President Adama Barrow and the Minister for Finance on The Gambia's commendable economic performance and reaffirmed the IMF's commitment to continue working closely with the government in achieving national development objectives.

Hosting such a critical forum is a mark of confidence in President Barrow's governance and leadership drive for economic prosperity.

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