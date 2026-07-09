Gambia: Barrow Receives IMF African Dept's New Country Director Zeine Zeidane

9 July 2026
The Point (Banjul)

Africa's policymakers, experts and private sector leaders have converged in Banjul to set the agenda for Africa's economic growth.

In recognition of the tremendous prosperity in The Gambia's socio-economic sectors, President Adama Barrow received several leaders at the State House. The latest is the African Department at the International Monetary Fund's New Country Director, Mr Zeine Zeidane.

President Barrow congratulated him in his new position and thanked them to choosing The Gambia to host the Africa Caucus 2026.

Mr Zeine Zeidane, congratulated President Adama Barrow and the Minister for Finance on The Gambia's commendable economic performance and reaffirmed the IMF's commitment to continue working closely with the government in achieving national development objectives.

Hosting such a critical forum is a mark of confidence in President Barrow's governance and leadership drive for economic prosperity.

President Barrow to Travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Dangote pledges US$2B strategic investment partnership for Gambia

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.