Burkina Faso: TotalEnergies Women's Afcon 2026 - Burkina Faso Target Historic Knockout Stage Berth

Burkina Faso return to the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations determined to make history after missing the 2024 edition. Encouraged by an impressive qualifying campaign, the Stallions Ladies head to Morocco aiming to progress beyond the group stage for the first time.

Nickname: Stallions Ladies

Stallions Ladies Appearances: 2

2 Last appearance: 2022

2022 Best finish: Group stage (2022)

Group stage (2022) FIFA Ranking: 118th (12 June 2026)

118th (12 June 2026) CAF Ranking: 16th (12 June 2026)

16th (12 June 2026) Head Coach: Pascal Sawadogo

Road to the Tournament

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Burkina Faso secured qualification with convincing victories over Burundi and Togo.

The Stallions Ladies defeated Burundi 5-1 on aggregate, following a commanding 4-1 first-leg victory before completing the job with a 1-0 win in the return fixture.

They carried that momentum into the final qualifying round against Togo, winning 2-0 in the first leg before sealing qualification with another 1-0 victory to complete a 3-0 aggregate success.

The Coach: Pascal Sawadogo

Pascal Sawadogo has become one of the central figures in the development of women's football in Burkina Faso.

A long-serving coach, Sawadogo has focused on building the national team through youth development and long-term planning. His approach has helped establish a clear playing identity while creating opportunities for emerging players to develop at international level.

Under his leadership, Burkina Faso continue to make steady progress as they seek to establish themselves among Africa's leading women's national teams.

Player to Watch

Adama Congo (22) - Forward

Adama Congo has emerged as one of Burkina Faso's brightest attacking talents.

After beginning her club career in Equatorial Guinea, she moved to Spain, where she has represented Dux Logroño and SE AEM Femení.

A dynamic forward with pace and intelligent movement, Congo made history at the 2022 edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations by becoming the first Burkina Faso player to score at the tournament, finding the net in the team's 2-2 draw against Uganda.

Her ability to stretch defenses and create scoring opportunities will be crucial to Burkina Faso's hopes in Morocco.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Women Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Burkina Faso at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON

Burkina Faso made their TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations debut at the 2022 edition in Morocco.

Although they were eliminated in the group stage after narrow defeats to hosts Morocco and Senegal, they earned their first point in the competition with a 2-2 draw against Uganda.

Morocco 2026 will mark the country's second appearance at the continental finals and another important step in the continued development of women's football in Burkina Faso.

Did You Know?

Burkina Faso's opening match against Morocco at the 2022 edition was the first women's international match to be broadcast live in prime time on the country's national television network.

TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON 2026 outlook

After missing the 2024 edition, Burkina Faso return with renewed confidence following an impressive qualification campaign.

The Stallions Ladies will be aiming to progress beyond the group stage for the first time in their history. With an experienced coach, a settled squad and the goalscoring threat of Adama Congo, Burkina Faso will look to build on the experience gained in 2022 and take another significant step forward on the continental stage.