Nigeria: Iswap Attacks Army Base, Burns Police Post, Public Facilities

Suspected ISWAP fighters attacked a military base in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, killing a soldier before setting a police outpost, a primary healthcare centre and two classrooms ablaze.

Suspected fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have attacked a Forward Operating Base in Logomani, Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, killing a soldier before burning a police outpost, a primary healthcare centre and two classrooms, according to the military and local residents.

The attack occurred late Tuesday night and comes amid ongoing military operations against insurgents across the North-east.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Acting Military Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Mohammed Goni, said troops deployed at the Forward Operating Base successfully repelled what he described as a coordinated attack.

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Although the attackers briefly breached part of the base's defensive perimeter during the fighting, troops regrouped and forced them to retreat after inflicting casualties, Mr Goni, a lieutenant-colonel, said.

"Regrettably, one gallant soldier paid the supreme sacrifice, while two gun trucks and some combat enablers sustained damage during the engagement," the statement said.

The military added that reinforcements had since been deployed to the base while exploitation operations and measures to strengthen its defences were ongoing.

Civilian infrastructure destroyed

Residents, however, said the attackers also destroyed public facilities after the confrontation with troops.

As reported by PUNCH, a resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said the gunmen entered the community after the fighting and set fire to a police outpost, a primary healthcare centre and two classrooms

"We all left the community during the attack. The terrorists were very sophisticated. After they overpowered the Army, they entered the school and burnt down two classrooms. They also attacked a police outpost and a hospital, which they burnt down," the resident said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the resident's assertion that the attackers "overpowered" the troops.

However, the military confirmed that the attackers temporarily breached part of the Forward Operating Base's defensive perimeter before being repelled.

A local security source also said a combined team of soldiers, police officers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force pursued the fleeing attackers after the assault.

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Council chairman assesses damage

The Chairman of Ngala Local Government Area, Mala Ngala, visited Logomani on Wednesday to assess the destruction.

During the visit, he inspected the burnt police outpost, primary healthcare centre and classrooms and said the findings would be forwarded to the Borno State Government for intervention.

He also appealed to residents to remain calm and continue cooperating with security agencies.

Renewed concerns

The latest attack highlights the continued vulnerability of frontline communities in northern Borno despite sustained military offensives against insurgent groups.

It also comes as Operation HADIN KAI announced other recent operational gains, including the rescue of abductees, the surrender of suspected ISWAP members and the arrest of suspected terrorist logistics suppliers across parts of Borno and Adamawa states.