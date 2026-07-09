Nigeria: Six Iswap Fighters Surrender As Troops Rescue Abducted Persons

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued two more abductees, while six ISWAP fighters and their families surrendered separately in Gwoza, according to the military.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have rescued two more abducted persons during ongoing search-and-rescue operations in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, while six fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their families have surrendered in Gwoza, according to the Nigerian military.

The developments were disclosed on Thursday by the Acting Military Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Mohammed Goni, as part of the latest operational update from the North-east theatre.

According to the military, troops of the 115 Task Force Battalion rescued the two abductees on 7 July during search-and-rescue operations in Askira/Uba.

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The statement did not identify the rescued victims or indicate when they were abducted.

The latest rescue comes days after PREMIUM TIMES reported the rescue of six abductees, including two infants, in the security operations in southern Borno.

Search operations also continue for students abducted at Government Day Secondary School, Lassa.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that the Borno State Government acknowledged that 36 students remained missing following the attack after reviewing figures compiled by community leaders.

ISWAP members surrender

In a separate development, Mr Goni, a lieutenant-colonel, said six ISWAP fighters surrendered alongside their family members to troops of the 192 Battalion under Sector 1 of Operation HADIN KAI in Gwoza Local Government Area.

According to him, preliminary investigations showed that the group fled terrorist enclaves at Guduf Bubayagwa and Chikide in the Mandara Mountains.

The military said troops recovered N1.54 million, two Tecno mobile phones and other items from the surrendered suspects and their families.

Logistics suppliers arrested

The military also announced the arrest of several suspected terrorist logistics suppliers during separate operations across Borno and Adamawa states.

At the Molai checkpoint in Borno State, troops intercepted a suspect allegedly transporting a large quantity of medical supplies without the required clearance.

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In another operation in Mobbar Local Government Area, troops arrested two suspected logistics suppliers and recovered cash, a Volkswagen Golf car, construction materials, household items and other supplies allegedly destined for terrorist groups.

Meanwhile, troops operating in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State arrested another suspected criminal and recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, according to the military.

Attack repelled

The military also said troops stationed at the Forward Operating Base in Logomani, Ngala Local Government Area, repelled an attack by suspected ISWAP fighters.

According to the statement, one soldier was killed during the encounter, while two gun trucks and other combat equipment were damaged.

The military said reinforcements had since been deployed to the base and exploitation operations were ongoing.

Operations continue

Mr Goni said troops also recovered 50 rounds of PKT ammunition abandoned by fleeing insurgents during recent operations, describing the recoveries as evidence of sustained military pressure on terrorist groups.

He said Operation HADIN KAI would continue search-and-rescue operations until all abducted persons were safely reunited with their families.

The military also urged residents to provide credible information on suspicious activities and warned that anyone found supplying food, fuel, construction materials, transportation or other forms of logistics to terrorist groups would be arrested and prosecuted.