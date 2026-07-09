Liberia: Lseza Signs Deal for Packaging Solutions Center

The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA) has signed a construction contract with Liberian-owned Ducheck General Construction Service for the development of the Liberia Packaging Solutions Center, marking another significant milestone in the Authority's efforts to strengthen local manufacturing, value addition, and private sector competitiveness.

The Packaging Solutions Center, funded under the Public Sector Investment Project (PSIP), will provide modern product filling, labeling, and packaging services to Liberian businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The facility is expected to address one of the country's longstanding challenges by providing affordable, quality packaging solutions that meet local and international market standards.

By improving product presentation and compliance with market requirements, the facility is expected to enhance the capacity of locally made products to compete both within Liberia and across regional and international markets.

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The contract signing ceremony was held Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at the LSEZA office on Old Road in Monrovia, bringing together officials of the authority, representatives of the construction company, and other stakeholders.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, LSEZA Executive Chairman, Prince Wreh, described the agreement as a major milestone in the Authority's commitment to creating an enabling environment for Liberian businesses to thrive.

Chairman Wreh used the occasion to also acknowledge the role of finance minister Augustine K. Ngafuan in making the process possible.

The Executive Chairman further emphasized that the project aligns with the Government of Liberia's broader agenda of promoting industrialization, supporting local businesses, creating jobs, and strengthening value chains through strategic infrastructure investments.

Providing an update on implementation, LSEZA Project Implementation Unit (PIU) Manager, William Kawalawu, disclosed that construction is expected to be completed within twelve months.

He noted that the facility will be built within the Monrovia Industrial Free Zone, where it will

serve as a strategic hub for product packaging and processing, supporting businesses operating within and beyond the Special Economic Zones.

Speaking on behalf of the contractor, General Manager of Ducheck General Construction Service, Alexander Freeman, expressed appreciation to LSEZA for conducting a transparent and competitive procurement process that enabled a Liberian-owned company to secure the contract.

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He further expressed the company's commitment to delivering this project on time and in accordance with the highest quality standards

Following the signing ceremony, Ducheck General Construction Service is expected to immediately commence mobilization to the project site, begin site clearing, and initiate construction activities.

The Liberia Packaging Solutions Center forms part of LSEZA's broader strategy to develop industrial support infrastructure that enhances productivity, promotes value addition, and accelerates Liberia's journey toward a competitive, export-driven economy.

Meanwhile, LSEZA is the statutory body responsible for designating, promoting, developing, and managing Special Economic Zones across Liberia to drive industrialization, attract foreign investment, and create sustainable jobs.