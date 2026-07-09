Liberia: Kuoh Breaks Silence After LFA Expulsion

In the wake of his recent expulsion by the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Grievance and Disciplinary Committee, Cassell Anthony Kuoh, the President and CEO of FC Fassell, has issued his first public response, urging his supporters to remain patient as he prepares to navigate the unfolding administrative crisis.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Kuoh struck a conciliatory but firm tone, expressing gratitude to the football community while signaling that he intends to challenge the LFA's decision through "proper channels."

Kuoh, a polarizing but undeniably influential figure in the domestic game, sidestepped the specific legal details of his expulsion. Instead, he framed his involvement in the sport as a mission for social impact.

"Football has never been a passing interest for me," Kuoh stated. "It is something I believe in deeply because of what it does for young people, families, and communities. My presence in football has always been about youth empowerment, competition, development, and opportunity."

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His statement sought to shift the narrative from an administrative dispute between himself and the LFA to the potential impact on the people who depend on his club and its associated initiatives. "Any decision that affects my participation in football is not only about me," he added. "It affects the hundreds of people who love this game, depend on these initiatives, and believe in the work we are doing to move Liberian football forward."

While the LFA's disciplinary body has finalized its ruling--citing "undue third-party interference" regarding Kuoh's attempt to use the civil court system to challenge LFA elections--Kuoh's statement suggests a long road ahead. By invoking the need for "fairness" and "due process," he confirmed that he is not abandoning his stake in the game, but rather moving the battle from the court of public opinion to the appropriate legal forums.

His supporters, players, and staff have been advised to remain "peaceful, focused, and respectful of the process." This appeal for calm comes as the domestic football landscape remains tense, with many stakeholders watching to see if this dispute will escalate into a protracted international legal struggle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Despite the severity of his expulsion, Kuoh concluded his address with a message of defiance regarding his future in the sport. "To the young people and families who continue to depend on our work, I say this: our vision remains alive, our commitment remains firm, and our love for football remains unshaken."

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As the LFA continues to stand by its disciplinary protocols, Kuoh's response confirms that the struggle over the governance of Liberian football is far from over. For now, the football community waits to see if the "proper channels" mentioned by the Fassell CEO will lead to a reversal of his status or a permanent exit from the local game.