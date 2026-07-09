Liberia: MYS Appoints Kla Wesley to Lead to Liberia's Talent Development Drive

In a strategic move to overhaul the nation's sporting pipeline, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) has appointed veteran sports professional, T. Kla Wesley Jr., as Liberia's newest Director of Talent Development and Decentralization. Wesley, a name synonymous with Liberian sports media and administration for over fifteen years, steps into the role at a pivotal time.

With the Ministry actively pushing to decentralize sports governance, his appointment is seen as a deliberate effort to bridge the gap between rural talent and national representation.

Wesley's career offers a rare trifecta of experience, spanning grassroots involvement, media expertise, and high-level continental administration. His journey began at the community level as Team Manager of Swankamore Football Club, a role that gave him an intimate understanding of the challenges facing young Liberian athletes.

That foundation launched him into a distinguished career in sports journalism, where he became one of the country's most recognized voices, covering stories from local pitches to the grand stages of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

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His time as a CAF Media Officer allowed him to navigate the complex demands of continental competitions, providing him with a "big picture" perspective on what it takes to organize and sustain elite-level sports programs.

As Director, Wesley's mandate is expansive. He is tasked with overseeing the Talent Identification and Scouting Unit, a specialized arm of the Ministry designed to ensure that the next generation of Lone Star stars is not overlooked simply because they reside outside of Monrovia.

His responsibilities include providing strategic leadership for sports development across all 15 counties, coordinating with schools and community organizations to integrate athletes into regional academies, and developing policies that move sports governance beyond the capital.

Furthermore, he will be responsible for implementing performance monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure that county-based sports programs produce measurable and sustainable results.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Atty. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah, framed the appointment as a cornerstone of her administration's commitment to equity in sports.

She noted that the future of Liberian sports depends on the ability to identify, develop, and support talent in every county, and that Wesley's appointment reinforces the commitment to creating a national system that gives every young athlete an equal opportunity to succeed.

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For the sports community, the appointment of an official with deep roots in both media and grassroots football marks a shift toward a more proactive and communicative MYS.

Wesley is expected to utilize his background as a storyteller and strategist to ensure that the Ministry's development goals are clearly communicated and effectively executed in every corner of the nation.