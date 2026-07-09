Nigeria: 'Nigerians Earning N60,000 Are Better Off Than Many Living Abroad' - Bwala

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communications, has said many Nigerians who relocated abroad in search of better opportunities are facing difficult economic conditions despite possessing university degrees and earning salaries in foreign currencies.

Speaking during an appearance on The Morayo Show, Bwala argued that the reality for many Nigerians who emigrated, particularly to the United Kingdom, is far different from the expectations that drove them to leave the country.

He said many graduates now work jobs unrelated to their qualifications, including in care homes and warehouses.

"Some of you in Nigeria who think you are suffering, you're better off than your colleagues that japa five years ago," Bwala said.

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Describing the experience of many migrants as exploitative, Bwala said the financial burden of living abroad often leaves workers with little disposable income despite relatively high monthly earnings.

"As far as I am concerned, it is modern-day slavery," he stated.

According to him, many workers earn between £2,600 and £2,800 each month, but a significant portion of their income goes toward rent, utility bills, internet services, transportation and food.

"At the end of the day, what you are left with is not much. So you are forced to do two or three jobs," he said.

Bwala maintained that some Nigerians earning modest salaries at home may still enjoy a better support system than those living overseas.

"That ₦60,000 earner can still get support from family and friends, while many abroad have nobody to fall back on," he added.

Vanguard News