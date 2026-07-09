Liberia: A Witness Offers Detailed Timeline As Court Awaits Evidence in Rape Case Against Detained NSA Staff Member

Monrovia — An eyewitness has presented a detailed account of the movements of detained National Security Agency (NSA) staff member Jallah, asserting that his whereabouts during the period surrounding the alleged offense are inconsistent with the rape allegation now before the court.

The witness's account, which is expected to form part of the defense's position, traces Jallah's activities over several weeks, describing his interactions with family members, friends, and his girlfriend while maintaining that he was regularly in the company of other people during the relevant period.

According to the eyewitness, Jallah spent the night of November 28 at his girlfriend's residence on Duport Road before the pair traveled to his home the following morning to prepare for a friend's birthday celebration at Marshall City Beach. The witness said the couple later returned to Duport Road to purchase drinks and ice before attending the gathering with friends.

The eyewitness further alleged that after the celebration ended, Jallah returned home at about 1:00 a.m. and that his girlfriend, along with her younger sister, remained at his residence overnight.

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In addition to describing events surrounding the alleged offense, the witness recounted another incident that allegedly occurred on December 26. According to the account, a woman identified as Sarttarus Kennedy and several companions visited Jallah's residence seeking the release of a friend who had allegedly stolen Jallah's cellphone.

The eyewitness alleged that during the encounter, a man identified as Varney F. Sesay, also known as "Senegale," warned Jallah by saying, "You will see what we will do to you." The defense has suggested that investigators and the court should carefully examine the significance of that alleged statement as the case proceeds.

The witness also provided investigators with a timeline covering the period around the New Year. According to the account, Jallah spent New Year's Eve with friends at his girlfriend's family residence on Duport Road and remained there until the morning of January 1 before

traveling to a friend's residence near the Nigeria House community in Congo Town, where he allegedly stayed until the evening.

The eyewitness further stated that on January 2, Jallah remained at home while his house help and a painter carried out work at his residence before he later met friends for drinks. On January 3, the witness claimed Jallah again visited his girlfriend on Duport Road, where they reportedly spent most of the day shopping before he remained there overnight.

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The witness maintains that the timeline demonstrates that Jallah's movements can be corroborated by individuals who were allegedly with him at various times and locations. The defense argues that these accounts should be carefully evaluated alongside all other evidence presented during the proceedings.

Jallah remains in detention after being charged in connection with the alleged rape. Prosecutors contend that he committed the offense, while his legal team has denied the allegation and maintains that he is innocent.

The matter remains before the court, where both the prosecution and the defense are expected to present evidence, examine witnesses, and challenge each other's accounts before a determination is made.

As the proceedings continue, the eyewitness account is expected to form part of the defense's case. However, the court has not yet determined the credibility or weight of the testimony, and the allegations against Jallah have not been proven. Under the law, he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.