Gambia: Teachers Accuse Education Ministry of Failing Colleague Who Survived Attempted Murder

Public school teachers have accused the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) of abandoning a colleague who survived an attempted murder attack by a student, saying he was left to face the court process without support from the ministry.

The criticism came on Tuesday after the court convicted a 17-year-old student over the December 2025 knife attack on teacher Ebrima Jatta. The student was sentenced to three years' imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of D300,000 by instalments after being found guilty of attempting to kill Mr Jatta.

The case stems from an incident on December 9, 2025, when the student was allegedly caught cheating during an examination. Prosecutors said she later returned to the examination room armed with a knife and attacked Mr Jatta.

Mr Jatta managed to defend himself and avoid fatal injuries but suffered serious wounds to his hands before the student was restrained. He was taken to Ndemban Clinic for treatment, while the student was arrested and later charged before the Brikama Magistrates' Court.

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The case drew widespread public attention and renewed concerns about the safety of teachers in schools. The Gambia Teachers' Union condemned the attack and called for those responsible to be held accountable. Teachers and students also staged solidarity gatherings outside the court during the proceedings.

Following Tuesday's judgment, teachers who attended the trial said the ministry had failed to stand by Mr Jatta throughout the case.

Lamin Badjie, a colleague of Mr Jatta, said the teacher had relied on family and friends for support.

"He fought the battle on his own, he did everything with the support he received from his friends and family members. The authorities have never supported him emotionally, mentally or even financially; they leave him to navigate all challenges on his own," he said.

Another teacher, Lamin Camara, said the ministry's response had disappointed many educators.

"This is a clear manifestation that teachers' and even other civil servants' lives matter and should be prioritised. They don't need to go beyond anything risky because the institutions they served would not be there for them in their difficult moments. The Ministry has never sent any representative to court; they don't call or check on Mr Jatta, all they did was to stay silent as if all is well," he said.

More than a dozen teachers gathered outside the courthouse as the judgment was delivered, waiting to hear the outcome of the case. Many said the ministry should have shown greater support for Mr Jatta during the trial.