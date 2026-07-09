Gambia: Pdois Reaffirms Commitment to Coalition Talks Ahead of Presidential Elections

The People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) has reaffirmed its commitment to building a broad political coalition ahead of the 2026 general election, saying its priority is to secure constitutional and institutional reforms rather than simply replacing the current government.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the party said there was an urgent need for constitutional, legal, electoral, administrative and institutional reforms, adding that these could best be achieved through a credible coalition committed to implementing them.

PDOIS said lessons from the 2016 political transition had shown the importance of putting safeguards in place to ensure reforms are carried out without delay.

The party recalled that its 2025 Congress had mandated Halifa Sallah and Sidia Jatta to begin efforts to establish an inclusive coalition capable of leading a change of government and delivering the reforms.

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According to the statement, the party's Central Committee, meeting from July 3 to 4, reviewed and endorsed the work undertaken so far by its Committee of Bureaus on coalition building.

It said the committee approved ongoing consultations with the coalition initiative known as "Team Gambia 2026" and endorsed a presentation made on the initiative.

The Central Committee also backed the Committee of Bureaus' position that coalition efforts should focus on achieving reforms rather than what it described as "a mere regime change" without meaningful institutional transformation.

PDOIS said the Committee of Bureaus had been instructed to continue pursuing coalition discussions aimed at delivering reform.

The party also resolved to participate in the 2026-2027 electoral cycle by contesting the presidency, National Assembly and local council elections.