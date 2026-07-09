Gambia: What Is the Role of African Billionaires

9 July 2026
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The appearance of Mr Dangote in the Gambia media raises the question of the role of African billionaires in bringing about development in the continent. Nigeria has many billionaires and the continent is not short of them. No government in Africa has a development plan that they have worked out to show how they are going to eradicate poverty based on a public private partnership.

A government can only be stable and investment secure if it exists based on the consent of the people. Investment should help to strengthen government based on the unalloyed consent of the people in order to be secure. Africa is still unstable despite its billionaires because of poverty and lack of participation of the people in creating governments that exist for the people.

Investment could only make Africa stable, free and developed if they are done in partnership with governments that exist for the people and derive their existence from the consent of the people.

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