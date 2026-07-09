Nigeria: U.S. Publishes Names of 124 Nigerians to Be Deported

The DHS said it is actively working to fulfil President Donald Trump's promise by carrying out mass deportation of "illegal aliens."

The United States government is set to deport 124 Nigerians listed on its "worst of the worst" criminal register.

The Department of Homeland Security published the names of the Nigerians on its website on Wednesday alongside the names of people of other nationalities, including Niger, Cameroon, Togo, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Honduras, and Cuba.

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The DHS, in a statement published alongside the names and photos of the potential deportees, said it is actively working to fulfil President Donald Trump's promise by carrying out mass deportation of "illegal aliens."

This process will start with "the worst of the worst illegal aliens."

The published list includes the names, photos and crimes of the foreign nationals set to be deported. Most Nigerians on the list are accused of fraud, theft, money laundering, wire fraud, sexual abuse and assault.

A core aspect of Mr Trump's "America first" policy and political campaigns has been a crackdown on immigration. The US leader, during his presidential campaigns, pledged to increase deportations of people living in the country, restrict asylum and refugee admissions, and tighten both illegal and some legal immigration pathways.

Since resuming office, Mr Trump has instituted several policies in line with this agenda. At the inauguration ceremony, for instance, he signed an executive order declaring illegal immigration a national emergency and ordered the speedy deportation of undocumented migrants. A crackdown on migrants intensified following Mr Trump's return to office, with several cases constituting human rights violations.

The Trump administration also imposed visa bans on several countries, including Nigeria. PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ban on Nigeria covered a wide range of visa categories, including B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

The US also imposed bond requirements on African countries, requiring applicants to post a bond of up to $15,000 before applying for a visa.

Last month, the Trump administration announced plans to slash the number of US embassies and consulates in Africa that process visas for travellers to 20. This implies that the US government will suspend visa processing at dozens of diplomatic missions across Africa, requiring applicants to seek visas at a smaller number of embassies and consulates. Under this policy, the US would cease visa-processing operations in Abuja and restrict visa services to the Lagos consulate.

It is also planning to introduce a policy requiring foreign nationals in the US seeking to change their status from temporary visa holders to permanent residents to return to their home country to apply for a Green Card.

The list published by the DHS is the latest in the US crackdown on immigration. Nigerians on the lists are also accused of aggravated assault, possession of prohibited firearms, illegal use of a credit card, sexual exploitation of a minor, larceny, and robbery.

The DHS, however, did not provide any information on the date these Nigerians are likely to be deported.

Some of the Nigerian names listed on the website are "Sunday Adediora, Sunday Kunkushi, Mkpouto Etukudoh, Marcus Unigwe, Olaniyi Ojikutu, Boluwaji Akingunsoye, Ejike Asiegbunam, Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola, Bamidele Bolatiwa, Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh, Aderemi Akefe, Solomon Wilfred, Chibundu Anuebunwa, Joshua Ineh, Usman Momoh, Oluwole Odunowo, Bolarinwa Salau, and Oriyomi Aloba."

Others include Oludayo Adeagbo, Olaniyi Akintuyi, Talatu Dada, Olatunde Oladinni, Jelili Qudus, Abayomi Daramola, Toluwani Adebakin, Olamide Jolayemi, Isaiah Okere, Benji Macaulay, Joseph Ogbara, Olusegun Martins, Kingsley Ariegwe, Olugbenga Abass, Oyewole Balogun, Adeyinka Ademokunla, Christian Ogunghide, Christopher Ojuma, Olamide Adedipe, Patrick Onogwu, Olajide Olateru-Olagbegi and Omotayo Akinto.

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