Nigeria: 2026 Hajj - Jigawa Pilgrims Board Returns ₦3.4bn to State Treasury

press release

The refunded amount represents the full balance of an interest-free loan originally granted to the board by the state governor, Umar Namadi, in the buildup to the 2026 Hajj exercise

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has refunded ₦3.4 billion to the state government treasury, following the conclusion of arrangements for the 2026 Hajj operations.

The refunded amount represents the full balance of an interest-free loan originally granted to the board by the state governor, Umar Namadi, in the buildup to the 2026 Hajj exercise.

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The financial intervention was proactively approved by the State Executive Council to enable the board to make timely deposits and secure the state's allocated Hajj seats from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The Director General of the Board, Ahmad Labbo, officially handed over the funds to the treasury. He confirmed that the total sum was returned intact, ensuring full financial accountability without any deductions or retained interest.

The governor's early release of the multi-billion naira loan was a deliberate strategy to shield intending pilgrims from the eleventh-hour operational hiccups and steep price hikes that usually plague late registrations.

The state government made early deposits to NAHCON, consolidated its logistical arrangements, including accommodation, air transportation, and feeding in the Holy Land, well ahead of schedule.

Speaking on the development, Mr Labbo expressed profound gratitude to Governor Namadi for his administration's unwavering support and dedicated commitment to improving the welfare services of pilgrims in the state.

He noted that the timely repayment of the loan underscores the board's transparent management and robust fiscal responsibility under the current dispensation.