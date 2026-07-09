Africa: Investing to Eradicate Poverty and Promote Self Reliance in Africa

9 July 2026
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

African governments and businesspersons like Dangote are expected to invest to eradicate poverty and build industrial components that would link agriculture to industry in order to promote the kind of development that will free Africa from heavy dependence on external aid. The African people are looking for track records in Nigeria or any other country where African investors have pulled up with governments to promote poverty eradication and self-reliant development on the continent. As the old saying goes to whom much is given, much is expected.

The Barrow administration has been in existence for almost ten years. No group of African businessmen have emerged to establish any public private partnership to carry out the type of sustainable development that would eradicate the poverty of the people.

Since the media was invited to be addressed by the government and Mr Dangote Foroyaa wishes to advise both that the starting point of a serious engagement is for Mr Dangote to develop a blue print with other African businesspersons on how much they have accumulated and are ready to invest in African economies in collaboration with African governments on the basis of a five year plan and how they intend to secure such investment by ensuring that the governments are stable because of their democratic nature and their support by a population that is free from division, ethnic conflict, terrorism, xenophobia and other sources of instability.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

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