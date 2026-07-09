Ghana: Floodgate in Keta Opened for Lagoon to Flow Into Sea

A team of technical experts from the Volta River Authority (VRA) has opened the Havedzi floodgate in the Keta Municipality to allow water in the lagoon to flow into the sea.

This formed part of efforts to regulate water levels in the lagoon following flooding in the area caused by heavy rains.

The Havedzi floodgate is an important facility in controlling water levels in the Keta lagoon, particularly during the raining season, to prevent flooding of communities as it paved the way for easy flow of water from the lagoon into the sea.

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The Keta MCE, Mr Wisdom Seade, speaking to journalists here, stressed that the floodgate formed part of the broader Keta Sea Defence, and the lagoon management system which had over the years remained crucial to the control system for managing the lagoon and the sea water.

Mr Seade said the safety of the residents remained the priority, especially flood control periods, saying the technical personnel strictly adhered to the directives that ensured that the opening of the floodgate did not compromise the integrity of the structure.

He explained that the exercise became necessary following the flooding of communities, farmlands, and roads due to heavy rains.

The Keta MCE was hopeful that since the floodgate was opened, it would address the current problem of flooding of communities in the Municipality.

Moreover, he assured that water levels in the lagoon would be closely monitored to assess the effectiveness of the exercise.

According to Mr Seade, the Keta Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the Angloga District Assembly, engaged residents in the areas in public education to avoid misconceptions towards the opening of the floodgate at Havedzi.