Ghana: Focus On Results, Not Numbers - Veep Urges Research Fund

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged the National Research Fund (NRF) to prioritise research that delivers practical solutions to Ghana's development challenges and improves the lives of citizens.

She said the success of the Fund should not be measured by the number of research projects it supports, but by the impact those projects have on national development, job creation, agriculture, industry and public service delivery.

The Vice President made the call when she met the Governing Board and Management of the NRF, led by its Board Chairman, Professor Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, to receive an update on its progress and discuss its role in advancing research and innovation for national development.

The Board briefed her on key milestones, including the Fund's transition from a largely statutory body into a fully operational national institution.

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They also highlighted the official launch of the Fund by President John Dramani Mahama on June 16, the development of a national research and innovation strategy, the establishment of a functional secretariat, and progress towards the passage of its Legislative Instrument.

In addition, the delegation outlined ongoing partnerships with government ministries, development partners and programmes such as the Africa Higher Education Centres of Excellence initiative aimed at strengthening research capacity in priority sectors.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang welcomed the progress, describing the operationalisation of the Fund as the fulfilment of a long-standing national vision.

She recalled that efforts to establish the Fund began in 2013, and said it was gratifying to see it become fully operational after years of planning.

The Vice-President stressed that research must address real national problems and produce tangible benefits for ordinary Ghanaians.

She said the Fund should support studies that generate practical solutions, promote innovation, create businesses and expand employment opportunities.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also underscored the need for stronger research to support Ghana's trade and industrial policies.

She urged the Fund to start with achievable, high-impact projects that would clearly demonstrate its value to the public.

Addressing practical challenges such as sanitation, she said, could help build public confidence in the institution while ensuring cost-effective use of resources.

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The Vice-President further called for closer collaboration among universities, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), research institutions and the private sector.

She said such partnerships were essential to translating research findings into innovation, enterprise development and job creation.

On funding, Professor Opoku-Agyemang acknowledged the limitations of relying solely on government resources and encouraged the Fund to explore sustainable financing through partnerships with industry, philanthropic organisations and development institutions.

However, she stressed that all external support must align with Ghana's national priorities to ensure that research contributes to the country's long-term development goals.

She reaffirmed the Government's commitment to promoting evidence-based policymaking and strengthening research and innovation as key drivers of national development.