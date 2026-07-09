Ghana: Supreme Court Admits Catholic, Presbyterian Bodies in Wesley Girls Hijab Case

The Supreme Court has admitted the National Catholic Secretariat and the Registered Trustees of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana as parties in the case challenging the alleged discrimination against Muslim female students at Wesley Girls' High School.

A five-member panel, presided over by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, granted applications by the two religious bodies to be joined as the fifth and sixth defendants in the suit.

The action was filed on December 23, 2024, by private legal practitioner, Shafuc Kwabena Osman, under the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court pursuant to Articles 2(1) (b) and 130(1) (a) of the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Osman is seeking constitutional remedies over what he describes as discriminatory religious practices against Muslim girls at the school.

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He is challenging restrictions allegedly imposed on Muslim students, including the wearing of the hijab, observing the Ramadan fast and practising aspects of their faith, arguing that the measures violate their constitutional right to freedom of religion.

The suit was initially brought against the Ministry of Education and Wesley Girls' High School.

The Board of Governors of the school later applied to be joined as a defendant, an application opposed by the plaintiff.

The Attorney-General, representing the Ministry of Education, has rejected the plaintiff's claims, arguing that Wesley Girls, established under the Methodist Church Ghana, is entitled to maintain rules consistent with its religious traditions.

According to the Attorney-General, the school's faith-based character permits it to enforce standards of conduct and religious observance, even where such rules may limit the expression of other religions within the school.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has also filed an amicus curiae brief to assist the court in determining the constitutional issues raised by the case.

The affidavit supporting the brief, sworn by Bishop Joseph Kwaku Afrifah-Agyekum, said the submission was intended to assist the court in resolving issues relating to the governance of mission schools and their ability to preserve their religious identity within Ghana's public education system.

The case also draws attention to the Memorandum of Understanding on Religious Tolerance in Schools, adopted in April 2024 by government-assisted and private mission schools to balance religious diversity with institutional values.

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The Supreme Court's decision is expected to set an important precedent on the relationship between religious freedom and the administration of mission schools in Ghana.