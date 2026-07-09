Ghana: PWDs Empowered With Tools to Start Businesses

Thirty-six Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have received start-up packs to establish their own businesses.

The support, provided by the Adentan Municipal Assembly, formed part of the disbursement of the Disability Fund aimed at helping beneficiaries earn a decent living and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the country.

The beneficiaries received items including chest freezers, industrial and hand sewing machines and polytanks, while others were given cash ranging from GH¢5,000 to GH¢7,000 to set up businesses of their choice.

Presenting the items, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ms Ella Christine Nongo, said the increased support followed a directive by President John Dramani Mahama to raise the fund from GH¢97,000 in 2024 to GH¢547,000 in 2025.

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She explained that the initiative was intended to make the beneficiaries economically independent and reduce their reliance on others for daily survival.

Ms Nongo urged the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose, adding that an audit team had been put in place to monitor their usage.

She warned that sanctions would be applied to anyone found misapplying the support.

She also noted that the items were procured based on the specific needs of the beneficiaries and expressed the expectation that they would be put to good use.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, Mohammed Ramadan, said the government remained committed to meeting the needs of all citizens and urged the beneficiaries to support national development efforts.

He explained that the increase in the Disability Fund was to ensure that PWDs felt included in society and were able to support themselves without depending on others.

Mr Ramadan also cautioned the beneficiaries against misusing the items, stressing that proper utilisation would enable them to benefit from future support packages.