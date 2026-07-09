Ghana: 500 Women Farmers Receive Gh¢250,000 Support in Northern Region

From Geoffrey Buta, Pong-Tamale

Demeter Ghana has donated 5,000 units of Rizoliq Soy Inoculant, valued at GH¢250,000, to more than 500 women farmers at Savelugu in the Northern Region.

The donation was made on Monday at the She Grows Conference, organised by the Yooyili Pag-Dede Foundation at Pong-Tamale.

The conference brought together women from across the district for training, networking and empowerment, with a focus on agriculture, entrepreneurship and community development.

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Presenting the items on behalf of the company, the Marketing Manager of Demeter Ghana, Alexandra Ayirebi Acquah, said the gesture formed part of the company's commitment to supporting farmers with innovative agricultural solutions to improve productivity and enhance food security.

She noted that women played a vital role in Ghana's agricultural sector and stressed that targeted support for women farmers could strengthen rural livelihoods and improve household incomes.

The Lead Agronomist of Demeter Ghana for the Northern and Upper North Regions, Mumuni Ayigah, encouraged the farmers to adopt best agronomic practices to maximise yields.

He explained that the Rizoliq Soy Inoculant supports nitrogen fixation in soybean production, thereby improving soil fertility and crop performance.

The Founder of the Yooyili Pag-Dede Foundation and Member of Parliament for Savelugu, Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz, commended Demeter Ghana for the support, describing it as a timely intervention that would boost women's economic empowerment and community development.

She explained that Yooyili Pag-Dede, which means, "The Backbone of Yooyili", seeks to empower women, children and persons with disabilities through agriculture, education, health and advocacy.

Hajia Abdul Aziz added that the She Grows Conference formed part of ongoing efforts to promote inclusive development and strengthen women-led agriculture in the Northern Region.

A beneficiary, Alima Adiata, expressed appreciation to Demeter Ghana and the organisers, noting that the support and training received would help improve farming activities, increase yields and enhance livelihoods.