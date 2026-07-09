Ghana: Pearl Framework to Transform Upper East - Minister

8 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Dabre Dabang

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, has expressed confidence that the Prosperity through Enterprise, Agriculture, Resilience and Livelihoods (PEARL) Framework will transform the region's development trajectory.

He explained that the PEARL Framework is a 10-year development and investment blueprint designed to mobilise partnerships, attract investment, create jobs, improve livelihoods and build a prosperous, resilient, competitive and inclusive regional economy.

Mr Akamugri made the remarks at the launch of the Regional Development and Business Forum and Exhibition in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The forum brought together investors, political leaders, financial institutions, development partners and other stakeholders to share ideas on implementing the region's ambitious development agenda.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the strong representation at the forum affirmed stakeholders' commitment to inclusive national development and ensuring that no region was left behind in Ghana's transformation journey.

"It reassures our people, inspires confidence among our partners and investors, and reinforces our collective resolve to unlock the vast opportunities of this region for sustainable prosperity," he stated.

Mr Akamugri noted that the PEARL Framework provided a strategic roadmap for unlocking the region's potential through enterprise, agriculture, industrialisation, infrastructure and human capital development, while contributing meaningfully to national transformation.

He expressed strong belief that the region's rich gold deposits would drive industrialisation, infrastructure development, enterprise growth and job creation.

"The gold deposits and other natural resources, if strategically harnessed, have the potential to redefine the economic architecture of the region, transforming it into a hub of mining-led industrialisation, enterprise development and value addition," he added.

For his part, the Chiana-Pio and President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, underlined that dialogue on the implementation of the framework must encourage indigenes and development partners to work together to secure a prosperous future.

He expressed optimism that the long-standing narrative of poverty, conflict and economic deprivation in the region would become a thing of the past if the plan was implemented effectively.

Dr Augustus Goosie Tannoh, Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour Economy Initiative and Accelerated Export Development, said the government would soon intensify efforts to promote investment-ready projects under the PEARL Framework.

Dr Tannoh, who represented President John Dramani Mahama at the event, stated that the development of the Upper East Region remained a priority for the government as part of the broader national transformation agenda.

 

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.