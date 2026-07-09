Ghana Investment and Trade Week Opens With Focus On 24-Hour Economy

The seventh edition of the Ghana Investment and Trade Week has opened in Accra yesterday with a renewed commitment to attracting green energy investments, promoting industrialisation and strengthening partnerships to support the government's 24-hour economy agenda.

The three-day event is being attended by more than 100 exhibitors and business delegations from over 30 countries, creating a platform for investors, policymakers, development partners and business leaders to explore opportunities in renewable energy, manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, mobility and trade.

The programme also features the fourth edition of the Africa Build Show and the third edition of the Megawatt Africa International Energy and Power Generation Exhibition, all aimed at showcasing innovative technologies and investment opportunities across the continent.

Delivering the keynote address, the Senior Presidential Advisor and Coordinator of the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Secretariat, Augustus Goosie Tanoh, said reliable, affordable and sustainable energy would be the foundation upon which Ghana's industrial transformation would be built.

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He said the country's ambition was to build an economy that produced more of what it consumed while exporting value-added products instead of raw materials.

Mr Tanoh announced that the government was implementing major renewable energy projects, including the development of up to 1.5 gigawatts of solar-backed electricity supported by battery energy storage systems to provide reliable power for industries.

He further stated that government was also pursuing investments in waste-to-energy projects, compressed biogas plants, electric transport systems, agro-industrial parks and logistics infrastructure to support the implementation of the 24-hour economy policy.

According to him, the programme was expected to generate about 890,000 jobs and contribute to approximately 1.7 million direct, indirect and induced employment opportunities by 2028.

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, officials encouraged both local and foreign investors to take advantage of Ghana's favourable investment climate and the incentives offered under the Ghana Free Zones Scheme.

They noted that the scheme provided tax exemptions, duty-free imports for production and exports, investor facilitation services and access to industrial enclaves across the country, making Ghana an attractive destination for export-oriented industries.

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The Chairman of MIE Group LLC, David Wang, said the exhibition had, over the past six years, served as a bridge between international investors and Ghanaian businesses, helping to attract manufacturers and investors from China, India, Türkiye, Italy and several other countries.

Mr Wang said Ghana continued to attract foreign investors because of its strategic location as the gateway to West Africa, its peaceful environment and the incentives available to businesses.

"Ghana is one of the safest and most attractive investment destinations in the region. Investors appreciate the country's stability, and many are looking beyond trading to establishing manufacturing facilities that will create employment opportunities for Ghanaians," he stated.

He explained that this year's edition placed greater emphasis on green energy, particularly solar power, in response to the global transition towards cleaner and more sustainable sources of energy.

The Vice-President of MIE Group, Zahoor Ahmed, said the summit had been developed over the years to encourage foreign direct investment into Ghana while aligning with the government's vision of building a vibrant 24-hour economy.

He said discussions during the three-day programme would focus on six strategic sectors, including energy, construction, electric mobility, smart cities, infrastructure and sustainable development.

"Our objective is to showcase Ghana's enormous investment potential and facilitate partnerships that will drive industrialisation, infrastructure development and long-term economic growth," he said.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

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