Ghana: Beyond Sirens - Ghana Must Fix Emergency Care

The decision by the National Ambulance Service (NAS) to introduce a hospital pre-notification and national referral system is a bold and necessary step towards improving emergency healthcare delivery in Ghana.

For years, ambulance services have largely been seen as mere transport systems, vehicles that carry patients to hospitals.

This limited view has affected both public perception and investment.

The new approach, however, shifts the focus to life-saving care before patients even reach the hospital.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Ghanaian Times welcomes this reform as timely.

The idea is straightforward but critical. If hospitals are alerted before a patient arrives, they can prepare adequately, whether by arranging blood, readying an operating theatre or mobilising specialised staff. In emergency care, time is everything.

As the NAS Chief Executive Officer, Dr George Kojo Owusu, rightly stated, every minute saved can mean the difference between life and death.

Equally important is the plan to guide emergency medical technicians to take patients to the most appropriate facilities rather than simply the nearest ones. Not all hospitals are equipped to handle all cases.

A patient with severe burns, a child in critical condition or someone requiring intensive care must be taken to a facility that can actually provide the needed care.

However, while the vision is commendable, its success will depend on practical implementation.

The government must commit real resources to this reform. Ambulances must be fully equipped with essential drugs and medical tools.

Technology must support real-time communication between ambulance teams and hospitals.

Continuous training for personnel must also be prioritised. Without these, the system will remain ineffective. Health facilities must also play their part.

Pre-notification will only work if hospitals respond promptly and efficiently.

Emergency units must be properly staffed and ready to act at all times. Coordination across the health system is key.

Public behaviour is another critical factor. Many Ghanaians still delay calling emergency services or prefer to transport patients in private vehicles.

This often worsens outcomes. The emergency number, 112, must be used promptly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Motorists must also give way to ambulances without hesitation. These are simple actions that save lives.

Public education must therefore be intensified to change mindsets and dispel myths about ambulance services.

This paper believes that this reform offers Ghana a real opportunity to transform emergency care.

It can move the country from a system marked by delays and confusion to one defined by speed, coordination and professionalism. But this will not happen automatically.

We call on the government to prioritise funding for the NAS.

We also urge health institutions to strengthen coordination and accountability. We appeal to development partners to support this effort.

Ghana cannot continue to lose lives due to avoidable delays and weak systems. This reform must not fail. Lives depend on it.