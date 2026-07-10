Ghana: Roads Minister Gives Greenhouse International Two-Month Ultimatum Over Have-Hohoe Road Project Delays

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has given Greenhouse International Development (GH) Ltd. a two-month ultimatum to improve work on the Have-Hohoe Road Reconstruction Project or risk losing its contract.

During an inspection of the project part of the Big push yesterday, July 8, 2026, Mr. Agbodza expressed disappointment over the slow pace of work, noting that the contractor had been on the project since 2012 but had made little progress.

He recalled that although work began in 2012, successive governments had continued to support the project, with the current administration prioritising part of the contractor's outstanding payments under the government's Big Push infrastructure programme.

According to the minister, payment is no longer the main challenge facing the project.

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He stated that the company was not working hard enough and did not have enough equipment on site to justify the delays.

Mr. Agbodza observed that work was only taking place on a small section of the more than 50-kilometre road around Hohoe, while the remaining portions had seen little or no activity.

He dismissed the contractor's explanations for the delays, insisting that they did not justify the slow progress.

The minister directed the company to increase its workforce by deploying additional construction gangs instead of relying on a single team working from Hokwe.

He warned that the contractor must raise progress on the project to at least 20 per cent within two months.

"If you fail to bring your programme to a minimum of 20 per cent, we will assume that after 14 years you are not capable of doing the work, and we will consider bringing in another contractor to complete the project," Mr. Agbodza cautioned.

He stressed that the Have-Hohoe Road is an important part of Ghana's trunk road network and said residents along the corridor have waited too long for its completion.

According to the minister, the government is determined to ensure the road is completed and will not tolerate further unnecessary delays.

By: Jacob Aggrey