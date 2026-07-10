Ghana: 188 Vehicles Impounded in Kumasi As Police Crack Down On Fake Sirens and Illegal Car Modifications

9 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Ghana Police Service has launched a major clampdown in the Ashanti Region targeting drivers using unauthorized sirens, strobe lights, and illegally modified vehicles.

The special operation, led by the Ashanti Regional MTTD with support from the Central MTTD in Accra and officers from National Headquarters, focused on two busy hotspots: Airport Roundabout and Santasi Roundabout in Kumasi.

During the exercise, 188 vehicles were stopped for various traffic violations. Officers removed and seized illegal sirens, horns, strobe lights, and improvised headlamps fitted on both private and commercial vehicles.

Beyond the seizures, drivers were taken through road safety education and cautioned to adhere strictly to the Road Traffic Regulations. Police also warned against the unlawful use of road shoulders and verges, which often causes congestion and accidents.

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According to the Police, the operation forms part of a wider national campaign to restore discipline, improve road safety, and stop the misuse of emergency signals by unauthorized persons.

"The Ghana Police Service will continue these enforcement exercises across the country. Our goal is to ensure order on our roads and protect all road users," statement said.

Residents in Kumasi welcomed the move, with many commending police for cracking down on vehicles that impersonate emergency and security cars.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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