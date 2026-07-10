Nigeria: Xenophobia - Summon South African Envoy Now, Review Bilateral Relations, Reps Tell Govt

The House of Representatives has strongly condemned the reoccurring xenophobic attack, extrajudicial killings, unlawful detention and systematic prosecution of Nigerians and other nationals in the Republic of South Africa.

It urged the federal government to immediately summon the South African High Commission to Nigeria to provide comprehensive explanation regarding the recent killings and clearly communicate the official position of the government of South Africa on the protection of Nigerian citizens and other African nationals.

The House also asked the federal government to immediately undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral engagements with the Republic of South Africa and, where necessary, suspend or recalibrate specific areas of bilateral cooperation until credible, measurable and verifiable guarantees are provided for the protection of Nigerians and other African nationals.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) at plenary on Thursday.

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Moving the motion during plenary, Gagdi said repeated xenophobic attacks in South Africa had claimed innocent lives, destroyed businesses and forced many Africans to flee their homes despite years of diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

He said recent reports pointed to a fresh escalation of attacks against Nigerians, as well as citizens of Ghana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi and other African countries legally residing in South Africa.

The lawmaker said the Nigerian government recently confirmed the deaths of two Nigerians, including one who reportedly died while in the custody of the South African police and another who was allegedly murdered outside his business premises.

Gagdi said the latest incidents demonstrated that Nigerians remained vulnerable despite repeated assurances from the South African government that foreign nationals would be protected.

He reminded lawmakers that Nigeria played a leading role in the struggle against apartheid by providing diplomatic support, financial assistance and humanitarian aid to South Africa during its liberation struggle.

According to him, successive Nigerian governments committed enormous national resources in support of the anti-apartheid movement based on the ideals of African solidarity and freedom.

"It is therefore profoundly disturbing that Nigerians and other Africans are now facing persecution, humiliation and violent attacks in the very country whose freedom Nigeria helped to secure," he said.

Gagdi expressed concern that:

"Xenophobic violence has become recurrent, systematic and increasingly deadly. The repeated attacks have continued despite previous assurances by the Government of South Africa that adequate measures would be taken to guarantee the safety of foreign nationals.

"Innocent Africans continue to lose their lives while criminal perpetrators often escape justice, thereby encouraging impunity.

"The continued attacks undermine the ideals of African unity, Pan-Africanism, regional integration and peaceful coexistence upon which the African Union was founded."

He expressed worry that failure to decisively address these recurring attacks could further endanger the lives and properties of Nigerians living in South Africa.

"Continued inaction may embolden perpetrators and weaken confidence in regional institutions established to protect African citizens.

These recurring attacks threaten diplomatic relations, economic cooperation and continental integration.

"The continued killing of Nigerians abroad without adequate accountability diminishes confidence in the collective commitment of African States to uphold human rights, justice and the rule of law."

In his contribution, co-sponsor of the motion, Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo), recalled that the House had adopted a similar motion on 5 May, following which the federal Government facilitated the voluntary return of hundreds of Nigerians from South Africa.

The lawmaker said about 856 of nearly 1,000 Nigerians who registered for evacuation had already been brought home, adding that the latest killings showed that South Africa's security agencies had failed in their responsibility to protect foreign nationals.

"We have engaged diplomatically, but it looks like Nigeria is being undermined. This is no longer a time for endless discussions. Other African countries are already taking decisive steps. Nigeria must also act," he said.

Osawaru proposed that Nigeria suspend political, diplomatic and parliamentary engagements with South Africa, including trade, investment and economic diplomacy, until concrete steps were taken to halt the attacks but it was stood down.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, cautioned against taking such a far-reaching decision without first conducting a proper investigation.

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"We cannot suspend diplomatic relations now until we carry out our investigation and establish the facts," Kalu said.

The House on adoption of the motion, urged the federal government to demand an independent, transparent, impartial and internationally monitored investigation into the deaths of the affected

Nigerians and all other African victims, with a view to ensuring that all perpetrators are identified, prosecuted and punished.

It also asked the federal government to engage the African Union, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the United Nations and the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights to strengthen protections for African nationals living in South Africa.

The lawmakers further called for stronger consular services, legal support, emergency evacuation arrangements and reintegration programmes for affected Nigerians.

They also resolved that victims should receive appropriate compensation to enable them rebuild their lives upon returning to Nigeria and observed one minute silence in honour of all Nigerians and other Africans who have lost their lives as victims of xenophobic violence in South Africa.