Nigeria Suspends Third-Party Services for Visa Applicants in the U.S.

However, the NIS did not state the reason for the suspension of OIS Services or indicate when the arrangement would be reviewed.

Residents of the US seeking Nigerian visas will now have to submit their applications directly to the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, DC, or the Consulates in New York and Atlanta, following the suspension of Online Integrated Solutions (OIS Services) services.

The OIS, which operates Nigeria's Visa Application Centres, has been suspended from offering the service.

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In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Immigration Service (NIS) announced that the suspension of the OIS is effective from July 2026.

"Effective from July, 2026, the service of Online Integrated Solution (O15 SERVICES), the operator of Nigeria's Visa Application Centres in the United States of America, has been suspended until further notice," the statement reads.

The NIS did not state the reason for the suspension of OIS Services or indicate when the arrangement would be reviewed.

However, the new policy was introduced several months after the US imposed partial visa ban on Nigeria and many other African countries. PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ban on Nigeria covered a wide range of visa categories, including B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

The US also imposed bond requirements on African countries, requiring applicants to post a bond of up to $15,000 before applying for other categories of visas.

In its statement, the NIS also clarified that the suspension affects only visa application submissions handled by OIS Services and does not impact Nigeria's electronic visa (e-Visa) system.

It explained that travellers seeking e-Visas are still expected to submit their applications through the official e-Visa portal.

The agency also noted that it has put measures in place to ensure the seamless submission, processing and issuance of visas despite the suspension of the visa application centre operator.

"The Service further clarifies that this notice applies only to Visa application submissions at the Embassy and does not affect the e-Visa System. Applicants can continue to apply via

"The public should note that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure seamless submission, processing, and issuance of visas.

"In this regard, applicants are advised to monitor the official communication channels of the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigerian Mission in the United States for updates on visa application procedures," the statement further noted.

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The NIS also advised applicants to monitor official communication channels of the Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria's diplomatic missions in the US.

It reiterated that it remained "committed to providing efficient Service Delivery."