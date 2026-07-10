Nigeria: I Won't Betray Nigerians' Trust, Reforms Will Make Future Better - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling promises made to Nigerians, declaring that he would never betray their trust.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday through Senate President Godswill Akpabio during the inauguration of executives of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, established to promote the Renewed Hope agenda across the country.

He insisted that the ongoing reforms would eventually deliver lasting national prosperity.

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"My administration remains committed to building a stronger nation in spite of the difficult decisions taken since assuming office," he said.

The President, who addressed supporters, political leaders, traditional rulers, civil society organisations and stakeholders, expressed delight over citizens' voluntary participation in activities supporting national development.

He described their commitment as evidence of growing interest in securing Nigeria's future through collective responsibility and patriotism.

"I assure Nigerians of unwavering dedication to our mandate.

"This administration will remain committed to fulfilling its vision of building a better nation for present and future generations alike.

"I urge members of the movement to sustain grassroots mobilisation by taking government messages directly to communities, as continuous engagement remains essential for strengthening democracy and public participation nationwide," he said.

According to Tinubu, national electoral victories begin with meaningful engagement at household level.

He urged supporters to canvass respectfully while promoting democratic values and encouraging citizens' participation across communities nationwide.

He charged supporters to explain benefits of government policies to citizens, stressing that democracy would endure when Nigerians understood governance dividends and actively participated in strengthening democratic institutions together nationwide.

Tinubu acknowledged that ongoing reforms had demanded sacrifices from citizens but maintained such measures remained necessary for securing sustainable economic growth and guaranteeing long-term prosperity for future generations across Nigeria.

He said nations attained greatness by confronting difficult challenges courageously.

"Patriotism and resilience remain essential qualities required to overcome temporary hardships while building a stronger, prosperous and united Nigeria.

"Reforms are designed to establish enduring foundations for future generations, and meaningful national progress rarely emerged without sacrifice, resilience and commitment to long-term developmental objectives and stability," he added.

The President emphasised that effective governance required cooperation among the executive, legislature and citizens, maintaining that sustainable national development depended on collaboration and shared commitment to advancing Nigeria's collective interests.

He cautioned against allowing political differences to undermine national unity, insisting that Nigeria's collective aspirations should always take precedence over partisan interests, electoral contests or the ambitions of individual officeholders.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to promote hope, respect and democratic values while engaging fellow citizens.

He said that every interaction should strengthen confidence in the country's future and collective national aspirations.

The President commended High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, and members of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, for initiating the grassroots mobilisation campaign supporting his administration's agenda nationwide.

Tinubu said reforms implemented during the past three years were already positioning Nigeria for sustained economic growth.

He expressed confidence that brighter prospects awaited citizens as policies continued to yield positive results.

Earlier, Kestin Pondi, Managing Director, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, who spoke on behalf of the organisers, described the inauguration as the commencement of a nationwide mobilisation campaign supporting Tinubu's vision.

Pondi thanked political leaders, traditional rulers, diplomats, youth, women groups, civil society organisations, media practitioners and other participants, for attending the event.

He said that their attendance reflected commitment to national unity and development.

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He also appreciated the event's chairman, host minister, governors, keynote speaker, National Assembly members, APC National Working Committee, coordinators, volunteers and partners for ensuring successful inauguration and mobilisation activities.

Pondi described Tinubu as a courageous leader whose reform programmes demonstrated determination to transform Nigeria.

"I urge citizens supporting a prosperous, united and progressive country to remain committed to the administration.

"This inauguration marks the beginning of broader mobilisation efforts.

"I am confident that sustained grassroots engagement and constructive citizen participation will guarantee successful implementation of the movement's objectives," Pondi added.

He urged members and supporters of the movement to remain peaceful, disciplined and focused while promoting national unity and contributing positively towards Nigeria's growth, development and democratic consolidation through collective action.

(NAN)