Nigeria: Tinubu Presides Over National Security Council Meeting

9 July 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu on Thursday presided over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

During the meeting, THISDAY gathered, the President was briefed on security situation across the country by top military brass led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede.

The service chiefs and heads of other security agencies including National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence and Department of State Services (DSS) were said to have taken turns to brief the President about latest security reports in their various formations.

The security meeting held at the first floor office of the President was attended by

National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Special Adviser to the President on Homeland Security, Major General Adeyinka Famadewa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu and Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Lieutenant General Emmanuel Akomaye Undiandeye.

Other attendees include Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed; and Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.