Morocco's World Cup journey came to an end after a hard-fought 2-0 quarter-final defeat to France in Boston, bringing the curtain down on Africa's participation at the global showpiece.

Morocco's remarkable FIFA World Cup journey came to an end on Thursday evening after a hard-fought 2-0 quarter-final defeat to France in Boston, bringing the curtain down on Africa's participation at the global showpiece.

While Les Bleus booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to second-half goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, the Atlas Lions once again demonstrated the resilience that has made them one of African football's leading standard bearers on the world stage.

Having already written another memorable chapter in African football history with victories over Canada and a dramatic penalty shootout triumph against the Netherlands, Morocco entered the last-eight determined to go one step further against a French side widely regarded as one of the tournament favourites.

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France dominated much of the opening half and were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead when Kylian Mbappé won a penalty in the 25th minute. However, Yassine Bounou once again showcased his world-class credentials by producing an excellent save to deny the French captain, ensuring the teams remained level at the interval.

The Atlas Lions returned after the break with renewed purpose, enjoying their best spell of the match as Azzedine Ounahi drove the team forward and Morocco looked increasingly threatening in attack.

Just after the hour mark, Mbappé reminded the world of his exceptional quality by curling a superb finish into the far corner to finally break Morocco's resistance. Six minutes later, he turned provider as Ousmane Dembélé doubled France's advantage with a low strike from the edge of the area.



Although France saw out the closing stages professionally to secure a 2-0 victory and a place in the semi-finals, Morocco departed with their reputation enhanced once again.

Their campaign has reinforced the rapid growth of African football on the global stage. Reaching another FIFA World Cup quarter-final, remaining unbeaten through the group phase and knockout victory over the Netherlands before eventually falling to one of Europe's strongest sides underlined the progress being made across the continent.