Morocco Bow Out With Pride After World Cup Quarter-Final Loss to France

Morocco's World Cup journey came to an end after a hard-fought 2-0 quarter-final defeat to France in Boston, bringing the curtain down on Africa's participation at the global showpiece.

Morocco's World Cup run came to an end on Thursday after a 2-0 quarter-final defeat to France in Boston, leaving supporters torn between disappointment and pride.

Within minutes of the final whistle, the fan zone in central Casablanca emptied. But despite the disappointing result, there was little bitterness among fans of the Atlas Lions.

"They played well," said one supporter. "We tried to play our game too, but we lost. Good luck to France - I'm sure they'll go on to win the World Cup."

Morocco were the last African team left in the 2026 World Cup and became the first nation from the continent to reach the quarter-finals in consecutive tournaments.

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Supporters had hoped Morocco would go further, but many said they remained immensely proud of a side that has captured the imagination of the country.

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'Best team won'

Earlier in the evening, the atmosphere had been one of celebration. The fan zone had been transformed into a giant dance floor as supporters sang and danced to calm their nerves before kick-off.

"I'm happy. May the best team win. I'm Moroccan but I live in France - I love both countries. Long live Morocco and long live France," one woman said before the match.

As the match wore on, optimism gave way to frustration as France gradually took control.

"We thought that with the coach's tactics and the players' determination we could compete with France," another fan said. "But unfortunately we came up against a really strong team. They were better than us in every area of the game. In the end, the best team won."

Morocco's previous campaign, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, ended in the semi-finals - also at the hands of France.

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This article was adapted from the original in French and has been lightly edited for clarity.