Nigeria Wins Prestigious Global Award for NFIU, EFCC Financial Intelligence Collaboration

The prestigious UNODC-World Bank-Egmont Group Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) Initiative Award comes just months after the country successfully exited the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in October 2025.

Nigeria has earned international recognition for its leadership in the fight against financial crime, securing the UNODC-World Bank-Egmont Group Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) Initiative Award at the 32nd Egmont Group Plenary of Heads of Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The award, regarded as one of the highest operational honours in the global financial intelligence community, celebrates outstanding cases that demonstrate innovation, international cooperation, and measurable impact in combating money laundering and other serious financial crimes.

Nigeria's winning case highlighted the successful collaboration between the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Intelligence generated by the NFIU played a pivotal role in supporting EFCC investigations, leading to asset recovery and disruption of illicit financial networks.

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Reacting to the achievement, Hafsat Bakari, Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, described the award as a "proud moment for Nigeria and a powerful affirmation of the quality, professionalism and impact of our financial intelligence architecture."

She commended EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede and his team for their commitment to inter-agency cooperation, noting that the recognition underscores Nigeria's growing influence in global anti-money laundering efforts.

The Egmont Group, which brings together more than 186 FIUs worldwide, serves as the premier platform for secure intelligence exchange and operational collaboration.

Nigeria's recognition at this year's plenary signals increasing confidence among international partners in the country's ability to generate actionable intelligence and translate it into tangible enforcement outcomes.

Observers say the award not only validates Nigeria's reforms to strengthen its financial system but also positions the country as a key player in shaping global responses to illicit finance.

Ms Bakari noted that the honour is both a celebration and a responsibility.

"Financial crime is becoming increasingly complex, transnational and technology-driven. This award strengthens our resolve to continue investing in intelligence-led approaches and deepening cooperation with domestic and international partners," she said.

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Nigeria's success at the Egmont Group plenary reinforces its role as a leader in financial intelligence, demonstrating that effective collaboration can deliver results with global significance.

Nigeria's recent win of the prestigious UNODC-World Bank-Egmont Group Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) Initiative Award comes just months after the country successfully exited the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in October 2025, marking a major turnaround in its global financial credibility. The award underscores Nigeria's strengthened anti-money laundering framework and growing recognition as a leader in financial intelligence.