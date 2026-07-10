Nigeria: Why Amorim Is Giving Chukwueze Another Chance At AC Milan

The Nigerian international had been widely tipped to leave the San Siro this summer following a loan spell at Fulham, but Amorim's latest comments have opened the door for the 27-year-old to revive his fortunes with the Rossoneri

Super Eagles' Samuel Chukwueze's AC Milan career may be far from over after new head coach Ruben Amorim suggested the Super Eagles winger remains firmly in his plans ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Nigerian international had been widely tipped to leave the San Siro this summer following a loan spell at Fulham, but Amorim's latest comments have opened the door for the 27-year-old to revive his fortunes with the Rossoneri.

Chukwueze spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan in the Premier League, contributing three goals and four assists in 23 appearances for Fulham.

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Despite his impressive flashes of brilliance, the London club opted against triggering the €26 million option to make the move permanent, sending the winger back to Milan for pre-season amid growing uncertainty over his future.

However, speaking at his first pre-season press conference, Amorim made it clear that every player will be given the opportunity to prove themselves before any decisions are taken on departures.

The Portuguese tactician identified Chukwueze's ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations as a valuable asset, insisting such qualities are essential for the style of football he intends to implement.

"There are some players who weren't here last year. Chukwueze is staying with us; we need players who can play one-on-one," Amorim said via SempreMilan.

"Saelemaekers can play left or right; he likes to play one on one.

"Cissè and Comotto will start with us. I don't know what will happen. We'll find new players who weren't here last year. If they play well and absorb my ideas, then we'll find a place for them. Before looking outside, let's look carefully inside."

Amorim stressed that Milan's transfer decisions will only be made after a thorough assessment during pre-season, while also keeping the club's financial realities in mind.

The former Sporting CP manager singled out Chukwueze as one of the players capable of offering tactical flexibility.

"Then after the pre-season we'll decide, but always with an eye on the budget. We'll evaluate the young players. Chukwueze has great qualities and gives us alternatives."

Amorim also shed light on the type of winger he wants in his system while discussing United States international Christian Pulisic.

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Although speaking specifically about the American, his tactical description closely mirrors Chukwueze's strengths as a direct, creative attacker capable of operating across the frontline.

"I have clear ideas about how I want to see him play. With his right foot on the left side, but also on the other side. Although I want him between the lines, not with his feet on the line. He's well-liked at the club, and the whole team is behind him to make the most of him."

The encouraging remarks come as a significant boost for Chukwueze, who has made no secret of his desire to remain at AC Milan despite speculation surrounding his future.

The Super Eagles star recently rejected interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor, opting instead to fight for his place under the club's new manager.

Pre-season will now provide Chukwueze with the perfect platform to impress Amorim before the Serie A campaign begins.

AC Milan's preparations for the new season will include a friendly against Celtic at Parkhead in Glasgow on Saturday, 25 July, before the Rossoneri embark on a pre-season tour of Australia and Indonesia.

The Italian giants will conclude their preparations on Saturday, 15 August, when they face Manchester United at the Tarczyński Arena in Wrocl̸aw, just days before the start of the 2026/27 Serie A season.

For Chukwueze, those fixtures could prove decisive. After months of uncertainty, the Nigerian winger now has a fresh opportunity to convince Amorim that he deserves to remain an integral part of Milan's plans and finally fulfil the promise that accompanied his arrival at the San Siro.