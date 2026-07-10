Nigeria: Air Peace Completes Fourth Evacuation Flight, Airlifts 1,085 Nigerians

West Africa's largest airline, Air Peace, has completed the fourth phase of its humanitarian evacuation operation from South Africa, safely bringing home another 284 Nigerians in collaboration with Federal Government.

The latest evacuation flight, operated with the airline's Boeing 777-200 wide-body aircraft, shows Air Peace's commitment to supporting national emergency response efforts by providing safe and seamless transportation for Nigerians affected by the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Spokesperson for the airline, Efe Osifo-Whiskey, in a statement, said: "With the successful completion of yesterday's mission, Air Peace has now safely repatriated 1,085 Nigerians across four humanitarian evacuation flights, having previously evacuated 262 Nigerians on June 11, 271 on June 30, 268 on July 3, and 284 on July 9. The milestone further reinforces the airline's enduring readiness to deploy its fleet and operational capabilities in the service of the nation whenever duty calls.

"More than an airlift, the ongoing evacuation exercise reflects Air Peace's unwavering humanitarian philosophy; one rooted in compassion, patriotism and an abiding commitment to ensuring that Nigerians, regardless of where they may be, can always count on a safe journey home in times of crisis."