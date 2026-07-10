Nigeria: Govt Deepens Global Partnerships to Modernise Aviation Sector

Federal Government has restated its commitment to modernising Nigeria's aviation sector through the acquisition of newer, safer and more fuel-efficient aircraft, while deepening collaboration among aircraft manufacturers, financiers, lessors and Nigerian airlines.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, reiterated this commitment while leading a delegation of indigenous airline operators on a working visit to Bombardier's Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre, LBCC, in Montréal, Canada, saying government was determined to create an enabling environment for local carriers to expand and renew their fleets.

The minister's Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Tunde Moshood, said the visit concluded government's engagement with the world's leading aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers, OEMs.

Keyamo, according to the statement, said: "Our objective has always been clear: to connect Nigerian operators directly with the world's leading aircraft manufacturers and create opportunities that will strengthen indigenous capacity, modernise our fleets, improve safety, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure the long-term sustainability of our aviation industry."

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The statement added: "The visit also advances the Minister's fleet modernisation agenda by encouraging the acquisition of newer, safer and more fuel-efficient aircraft while strengthening partnerships among aircraft manufacturers, financiers, lessors and Nigerian operators.

"The successful completion of strategic engagements with Boeing, Airbus, Embraer and Bombardier underscores the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu administration to repositioning Nigeria as Africa's preferred aviation hub through strategic international partnerships, private-sector collaboration and sustainable industry reforms."

The Minister was accompanied on the official visit by the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Capt Chris Najomo; Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku; Nigeria's Representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Engr. Mahmoud Sani Ben-Tukur; and other senior government officials and industry stakeholders.

The visit fulfils a commitment made by the Minister upon assuming office in 2023 to establish direct partnerships between Nigerian operators and the world's leading aircraft manufacturers. Following earlier engagements with Boeing, Airbus and Embraer, the Bombardier visit completes the Federal Government's comprehensive OEM engagement programme aimed at supporting fleet renewal, improving access to aircraft financing, expanding technical cooperation, strengthening maintenance capabilities and enhancing the competitiveness of Nigerian airlines.