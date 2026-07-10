Nigeria: Govt Vows to Tackle Drug Abuse, Improve Access to Essential Medicines

Abuja — The federal government has restated its determination to strengthen access to essential controlled medicines for patients with legitimate medical needs.

It also expressed commitment to implementing a balanced, evidence-based and human-centred approach to drug control that integrates public health, security, prevention and treatment.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, gave the undertaken in an address delivered on his behalf by the Director, Food and Drug Services Department, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mrs. Olufowobi-Yusuf Adeola, at the Maiden National Drug Use Summit held in Abuja

A statement signed by the Head of Information and Public Relations, Mr. Ado Bako, said the minister described drug use in Nigeria as a complex public health and development issue

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Citing findings from the 2018 United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) survey, Pate said that 14.4 per cent of Nigerians aged 15 to 64 had used drugs, with cannabis remaining the most commonly used substance alongside increasing misuse of prescription opioids such as tramadol and codeine, as well as emerging psychoactive substances.

According to him, the rising burden of drug misuse has significant implications for public health, national security and socio-economic development, stressing that the country must adopt comprehensive strategies that go beyond law enforcement.

The minister however noted that while efforts to curb illicit drug use must continue, government also has a responsibility to ensure that patients suffering from severe pain due to cancer, surgery, sickle cell disease and other medical conditions have access to controlled medicines such as morphine and pethidine.

He stressed that denying patients appropriate pain relief because of concerns over drug diversion was unacceptable, adding that government would continue to pursue policies that balance effective drug control with access to essential medicines.

Prof. Pate stated that while security agencies would continue supply reduction efforts, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare would lead demand reduction through prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, emphasizing that addiction is a medical condition requiring evidence-based care rather than stigma or punishment alone.

He said the ministry would also strengthen the health system response by scaling up screening, brief intervention and referral services for substance use disorders across primary healthcare centres and general hospitals, while expanding accredited treatment and rehabilitation centres and training more health workers in medically assisted treatment.

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The minister further said that government would enhance accountability across the pharmaceutical supply chain by securing warehouses holding narcotic medicines, deploying inventory management systems and strengthening joint inspections with regulatory and enforcement agencies to ensure every controlled medicine is accounted for from procurement to patient use.

He added the Ministry would deepen collaboration with the ministries responsible for Education, Youth and Women Affairs to promote evidence-based drug prevention programmes in schools and communities while reducing stigma to encourage people living with substance use disorders to seek treatment without fear of discrimination.

Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brigadier -General, Muhammad Buba Marwa (Rtd), described the summit as timely and necessary.

He reiterated it aligns with the global call to confront persistent drug challenges with innovative, collaborative responses and as well offers a unique opportunity to build consensus around a coordinated national action plan that strengthens prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, data collection, policy implementation and community resilience.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Daju Kachollom represented by Director, Nicotics Division, Pharmacist Henrietta Bakura-Onyeneke, said the Ministry is committed to a health system where no Nigerian suffers needless pain due to lack of access, and no Nigerian loses his/her future to drug misuse.