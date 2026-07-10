Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Applauds NSA for Initiating Forest Guards to Tackle Terrorism, Others

Abuja — The Kaduna State Government, has applauded the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for initiating the Forest Guards programme, describing it as a strategic intervention aimed at tackling terrorism, banditry kidnapping and other emerging security threats in forested and rural communities.

Governor Uba Sani gave the commendation while receiving a high-level delegation from ONSA, led by the Director of Defence Affairs, Major General HI Mabeokwu, at the Government House, Kaduna.

The delegation visited the state to assess the ongoing training of more than 1,000 armed forest guards who were being prepared for deployment to security flashpoints across the state.

Speaking during the visit, the governor said the initiative reflected the federal government's commitment to strengthening security through collaboration with state governments.

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He also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the programme, pledging continued support for the welfare of both the trainees and their instructors.

In its assessment, the ONSA delegation expressed satisfaction with the progress of the training exercise, describing it as well organised and noting that the facilities provided were adequate for the programme.

The delegation also commended the Kaduna State Government for the welfare support extended to both the trainees and their instructors throughout the exercise.

Officials disclosed that the trainees have completed about 60 per cent of the training curriculum, which covered weapons handling, tactical operations and other field competencies required for effective forest security operations.

The evaluation team comprised representatives of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Park Service, the Nigeria Police Force and the Armed Forces.