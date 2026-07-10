Nigeria: Govt Evacuates Another Batch of 284 Nigerians From South Africa

The federal government has evacuated another batch of 284 Nigerians from South Africa, making it the fifth flight operated to bring back the citizens from the hostile African nation.

The flight, which was operated by Air Peace, arrived the Hajj/Cargo Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos late Thursday where officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service documented the new arrivals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the airlift was part of an ongoing government-sponsored repatriation exercise designed to help citizens who feel endangered by recent xenophobic tensions.

Out of the five evacuation flights to bring in Nigerians from South Africa, Air Peace operated four times, bringing a total of 1,085, which include 262 Nigerians on June 11, 2026; 271 on June 30, 2026, 268 Nigerians on July 3, 2026 and 284 Nigerians on July 9, 2026; while ValueJet Airlines brought in 66 Nigerians on June 24, 2026, making the total number of Nigerians brought back from South Africa since the latest xenophobic crisis started to 1, 151.

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A statement from Air Peace confirmed that the airline has successfully completed the fourth phase of its humanitarian evacuation operation from South Africa, safely bringing home another 284 Nigerian nationals in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The latest evacuation flight, operated with the airline's Boeing 777-200 wide-body aircraft, "underscores Air Peace's continued commitment to supporting national emergency response efforts by providing safe and seamless transportation for Nigerians affected by the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa."

"With the successful completion of today's mission, Air Peace has now safely repatriated 1,085 Nigerians across four humanitarian evacuation flights, having previously evacuated 262 Nigerians on June 11, 271 on June 30, 268 on July 3, and 284 on July 9. The milestone further reinforces the airline's enduring readiness to deploy its fleet and operational capabilities in the service of the nation whenever duty calls.

"More than an airlift, the ongoing evacuation exercise reflects Air Peace's unwavering humanitarian philosophy; one rooted in compassion, patriotism and an abiding commitment to ensuring that Nigerians, regardless of where they may be, can always count on a safe journey home in times of crisis," the airline said.

It also noted that the latest operation strengthens the carrier's distinguished record of humanitarian interventions.

"Since commencing operations, Air Peace has undertaken more than sixteen evacuation and relief missions across Africa and beyond, deploying its aircraft in support of emergency repatriations, humanitarian crises and other national interventions.

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"As Nigeria's leading airline, Air Peace remains steadfast in its mission to connect people beyond destinations, delivering hope, restoring families and standing ready to answer the call whenever Nigerians need a way home," the Nigerian operator added.

Spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, also disclosed that the passengers include 272 adults, 12 infants and two officials.