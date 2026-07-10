Ghana: Council of State Calls for Joint Action to Curb Accra Flooding

The Council of State has called for stronger inter-agency collaboration to tackle illegal developments, poor sanitation and flooding in parts of the Greater Accra Region

The Council said the recent floods had brought to the fore long-standing challenges, including illegal refuse dumping, unauthorised construction on waterways and inadequate drainage infrastructure.

It noted that addressing these issues would require coordinated action beyond the efforts of metropolitan and municipal assemblies.

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The concerns were raised on Monday when members of the Council toured flood-affected communities in the Greater Accra Region, following last week's heavy rains.

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The delegation visited Adabraka in the Korle Klottey Municipality, Mallam Junction and Menskrom in the Weija Gbawe Municipality, and Alajo in the Ayawaso Central Municipality to assess the extent of the damage and interact with local authorities.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Weija Gbawe, Felix Odartey Lamptey, said an illegal refuse dumping site at Menskrom had operated for about four to five years before the assembly, with support from National Security, halted the activity about two months ago.

He explained that refuse dumped at the site obstructed the natural flow of water from upstream areas, causing floodwaters to backflow into nearby communities instead of draining into the sea.

Mr Lamptey said several attempts by the assembly to stop the illegal dumping had proved unsuccessful until National Security intervened, after which barricades were erected and a task force deployed to prevent further dumping.

He denied allegations that the assembly had collected revenue from the illegal operators. He added that the area had been fumigated in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, with another exercise scheduled this week due to the health risks posed by the accumulated waste.

Responding to concerns about new structures on reclaimed land, Mr Lamptey said the block buildings at the site had no development permits and were being used as temporary accommodation by the illegal operators.

A member of the Council of State, Dr Drolor Bosso Adamtey, described the condition of the site as alarming, noting that the illegal dumping posed serious environmental and public health risks.

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He questioned the rapid development on reclaimed land and construction on waterways, saying the challenge had become too complex for metropolitan and municipal assemblies to handle alone. He warned that continued encroachment could worsen flooding and trigger cholera outbreaks.

"The MCEs are overwhelmed. Sector ministries, sanitation agencies, land authorities and all relevant institutions must work together to reclaim these lands and restore them for their intended purpose," he said.

Another member of the Council, Cleatus Avoka, expressed concern about the scale of unauthorised developments and urged the relevant authorities to investigate approvals for the structures and prevent further encroachment on waterways.

At Korle Klottey, the MCE, Alfred Allotey Gaisie, said the assembly had prioritised debris removal and relief distribution to affected residents. He said more than 10 truckloads of debris had been cleared, with clean-up operations ongoing.

He added that desilting the main Odaw storm drain and reconstructing another drain in the municipality would help reduce flooding.

In his closing remarks, Dr Adamtey said the Council would incorporate its findings into recommendations to the government. He stressed that tackling flooding in Accra required the collective effort of government institutions, local authorities and residents.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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