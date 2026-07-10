Nigeria: Reps Deputy Speaker Wants Media to Project Nigeria's Strengths Alongside Accountability

Mr Kalu said balanced journalism would strengthen democracy, improve the country's image and help citizens appreciate the work of the legislature.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on Nigerian journalists to embrace balanced reporting by highlighting the country's progress and opportunities while continuing to hold government accountable.

Speaking on Thursday during the inauguration of the newly elected executive of the House of Representatives Press Corps in Abuja, Mr Kalu said journalism should not be limited to exposing government shortcomings but should also showcase achievements capable of improving Nigeria's image locally and internationally.

He said conversations with foreign partners had reinforced concerns that Nigeria's strengths and investment opportunities were often overshadowed by negative narratives.

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"I recently held discussions outside Nigeria, including with ambassadors of the European Union, and one of the issues they raised was why reports about Nigeria tend to emphasise our weaknesses rather than the many opportunities the country offers," he said.

The deputy speaker said journalists should tell stories that reflect both the country's challenges and the efforts being made to address them.

"Can we write about what makes Nigeria good? Can we project the opportunities in Nigeria? Can we tell the good stories of what this administration is doing? Journalism should not be only about where government is failing. It should also inform people about what is working and the steps being taken to correct what is not," he said.

Mr Kalu described such an approach as the essence of balanced journalism, saying it would provide citizens with a fuller understanding of national development while maintaining the media's watchdog role.

He also reaffirmed his support for the parliamentary press, noting that he had maintained a close working relationship with journalists covering the National Assembly and would continue to do so.

Parliament's role in democracy

The deputy speaker described the legislature as the cornerstone of Nigeria's democratic system and urged members of the press corps to strengthen public understanding of the institution by reporting its constitutional responsibilities comprehensively.

He said journalists should continue to spotlight legislative oversight, lawmaking, constituency representation, public hearings and debates to enable Nigerians to appreciate the work of parliament.

"The parliament may not always be able to tell its own story, but you remain our voices. Your reports shape public understanding of what we do and have the power either to unite or divide the nation," he said.

Mr Kalu urged journalists to use their platforms to promote national cohesion, patriotism and unity while maintaining professionalism.

He also praised members of the House Press Corps for their sacrifices in ensuring that parliamentary proceedings reach Nigerians across the country and in the diaspora.

According to him, credible parliamentary reporting has contributed significantly to strengthening public confidence in Nigeria's democratic process.

"If you undermine the institution, people may lose confidence in democracy. But by reporting our work fairly, many Nigerians have continued to believe in the democratic system," he said, adding that the House remained committed to protecting press freedom.

House spokesperson commends open-door policy

Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, commended Speaker Abbas Tajudeen for sustaining what he described as an open-door leadership style that has enabled journalists to report parliamentary activities without undue restrictions.

Mr Rotimi said the parliamentary press performs a critical democratic function by connecting legislative activities with citizens.

He urged members of the press corps to continue upholding the principles of accuracy, fairness, professionalism and responsibility.

"A strong legislature and a vibrant, credible press are mutually reinforcing pillars of every healthy democracy," he said.

In his acceptance speech, the re-elected Chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Gboyega Onadiran, pledged to strengthen collaboration with the leadership of the House of Representatives while upholding the ethics, independence and integrity of the journalism profession. Mr Onadiran, who was returned unopposed during the election held on Friday, 5 June, said the corps would continue to provide accurate, balanced and responsible coverage of legislative activities without compromising professional standards. He commended the leadership of the House for its continued support of the parliamentary press and singled out the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Rotimi, for introducing a health insurance scheme for all accredited members of the House Press Corps. He described the initiative as the first of its kind in the history of the corps and a major milestone for journalists covering the National Assembly. The newly inaugurated executive comprises Mr Onadiran as chairman, Christiana Ekpa (Vice Chairman), Nicholas Kalu (Secretary), Saheed Badmus (Financial Secretary), Adah Onah (Treasurer), Gift Chapi-Odekina (Assistant Secretary), Nsikak Evans (Welfare Secretary) and Tope Balogun (Welfare Officer).