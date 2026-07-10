Namibia: President Meets Hyphen Hydrogen Leadership in China

President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has toured the China General Nuclear (CGN) Power Corporation in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, as part of her State Visit to the People’s Republic of China. Namibia's president was accompanied by the First Gentleman, members of the Namibian delegation, and was received by the leadership of CGN and members of the Chinese delegation before being briefed on the corporation’s operations and its role in advancing clean energy solutions.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah held a courtesy meeting in Chengdu, China, with representatives of China National Chemical Engineering (CNCEC) and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy.

The visit was led by Hyphen chief executive Marco Raffinetti.

According to the Green Hydrogen Programme in Namibia, the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Namibia and China, with discussions centred on opportunities for collaboration in the country's emerging green hydrogen sector and broader industrial development agenda.

CNCEC is the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for Hyphen Hydrogen Energy's flagship green hydrogen project in Namibia.

Currently, the green hydrogen industry employs 800 people in Namibia, with N$2 billion invested in various projects.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah has encouraged Namibian companies with international partners to engage with her.

"I am here to help you, and if you find a business partner in China and they want to see me, I will be here," says Nandi-Ndaitwah.